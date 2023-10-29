Calls for Hawks and SIU to investigate Unisa

Alleged corruption and manipulation of tender processes at the university have left frustrated employees reportedly looking for outside help.

The drama surrounding the University of South Africa (Unisa) continues, with staff reportedly asking Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande to get the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) involved.

Nzimande recently signalled his intention to place the University under administration amid allegations of mismanagement, but was interdicted from doing so. He still went ahead and appointed an administrator.

Now, according to City Press, alleged corruption and manipulation of tender processes have left frustrated employees looking for outside help.

ALSO READ: Nzimande plays his card: Embattled Unisa gets new administrator

“Government and the people of South Africa cannot afford another bout of load shedding – in the form of academic shedding – for the self-enrichment of individuals at the expense of ordinary citizens, the poor and the marginalised. Public resources are stripped without consideration for future generations, who must benefit from a university with 150 years of existence,” a letter sent from the staff to the minister apparently reads.

The university said it was not aware of the letter until contacted by the publication.

Administrator

Nzimande recently appointed former University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg as Unisa’s administrator.

It followed the recommendations in a report by independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia. That report found financial and other maladministration at the institution.

ALSO READ: Unisa’s legal battle against administration decision worries students

A ministerial task team’s report found the university’s council had let it down.

“The council has failed to ensure the basic assurance services and functions necessary to secure effectiveness of governance, risk management and control processes.

“This places the institution at significant risk. There is scant understanding of the vital importance of compliance throughout the institution and the far-reaching consequences of its neglect. The culture of impunity is deeply embedded in the institution,” the ministerial report concluded.

How will studies be impacted?

Higher Education department spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, told The Citizen previously that studies would not be affected by Unisa being placed under administration.

ALSO READ: How would Unisa administration affect students? Department speaks

“There are no implications to students nor the curriculum. This is about the management of the institution, should the minister finally decide to proceed with it.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Faizel Patel