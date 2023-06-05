FF Plus condemns brutal torture and murder of Limpopo businesswoman

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has expressed its utmost condemnation following the ruthless murder of a prominent businesswoman and her elderly nephew near the picturesque Echo Caves outside Ohrigstad, in Limpopo over the weekend.

“This shocking and heinous act has once again underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures and effective crime-fighting strategies in the country,” said the party’s provincial leader, Marcelle Maritz.

The victims, identified as Anneke Claassen (73), a well-respected businesswoman in the local community, and her nephew Hennie Claassen (77), were subjected to a vicious attack that resulted in their untimely deaths. According to reports, the details of the crime are deeply distressing, as they were tortured before being tragically set on fire while still alive.

Search for suspects

“The FF Plus, deeply moved by this senseless act of violence, has swiftly taken action. Engaging with all relevant parties, the party has launched a comprehensive search for the suspects to ensure that justice is served.

“Moreover, the FF Plus has committed to personally visit the grieving family on Tuesday, 6 June, to provide support and offer condolences during this devastating time,” Maritz said.

The party is using this tragedy as a rallying cry for rural communities to prioritise their own safety by implementing robust security mechanisms.

The FF Plus, in its official statement, emphasised the importance of joining existing networks and remaining vigilant to safeguard against such heart-wrenching incidents.

“It is essential for communities to come together and demonstrate their commitment to personal safety and the well-being of all residents,” Maritz.

The FF Plus also urged the government to recognise the gravity of the situation and take immediate action in combating crime effectively.

Two burnt bodies

According to police reports, the Claasens were murdered on Saturday at a hotel just outside Ohrigstad.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the murder occurred around 1:30pm on Saturday.

“Police arrived at the scene to discover two burnt bodies, belonging to a 77-year-old woman and her 73-year-old nephew, inside two separate buildings on the hotel premises,” he said.

He said that eyewitnesses reported seeing a male wearing a balaclava fleeing the area.

“At this stage, however, the motive behind the brutal killings remains unknown, and no arrests have been made,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the senseless violence and urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.