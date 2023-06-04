Crime

Prominent Limpopo businesswoman and nephew murdered, set on fire in hotel

Police discovered two burnt bodies, belonging to a 77-year-old woman and her 73-year-old nephew.

a body covered and crime tape over it.
Image: iStock.

Two people were found murdered, with their bodies set alight, at a hotel in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place just outside Ohrigstad, where a prominent businesswoman and a family member were attacked and killed.

Police at Ohrigstad, in the Sekhukhune District, have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said that the murder occurred around 1:30pm on Saturday.

“Police arrived at the scene to discover two burnt bodies, belonging to a 77-year-old woman and her 73-year-old nephew, inside two separate buildings on the hotel premises,” he said.

He said that eyewitnesses reported seeing a male wearing a balaclava fleeing the area.

“At this stage, however, the motive behind the brutal killings remains unknown, and no arrests have been made,” Ledwaba said.

Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the senseless violence and urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

Murder stats

In the latest crime stats, South Africa has shown a considerable spike in murders. Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that between January and March 2023, 6 289 people lost their lives due to violent acts involving firearms, knives, sharp and blunt instruments, stones, and even bare hands.

This is a 3.4% increase when compared to the same period last year.

The provinces most affected by the this surge in murders were KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Western Cape and Gauteng.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla

