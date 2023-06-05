Cholera cases reported in 5 of SA’s 9 provinces

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

As cholera cases surge, reprieve is nowhere near sight as cases are now reported in most provinces, with the number of positive cases surpassing 130 as of Sunday.

The Department of Health has confirmed that the waterborne disease has infiltrated five out of the country’s nine provinces, namely Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

The department said that authorities are scrambling to contain the situation and has promised to release a detailed statement soon.

In light of the escalating death toll, now standing at 26, the National Health Department is urging all South Africans to prioritise personal hygiene as a preventive measure.

Although there has been a noticeable decline in cholera cases within Tshwane, the majority of incidents are still concentrated in the northern region of Hammanskraal.

Health officials are cautioning that the risk of the disease spreading to other provinces remains alarmingly high.

The origin of this outbreak is under intense investigation as authorities race against time to curb its rapid transmission.

The urgent need to identify the source and implement appropriate interventions is of utmost importance, the department confirmed.

Pretoria the epicenter

Tragically, Pretoria has become the epicenter of the crisis, grappling with the loss of 12 lives to cholera.

Furthermore, 95 individuals have sought medical attention because they showed symptoms that matched those of the disease.

The provincial Health Department has recently announced that, in addition to the deaths, there have been 19 confirmed cases, with 37 people currently being treated in hospitals.

Health officials and medical staff are working tirelessly to manage the outbreak’s course and provide crucial care to those affected.

They are also launching extensive public awareness campaigns to emphasise the importance of proper hygiene practices and the need for clean water sources.

These efforts aim to curb the further spread of cholera and protect the well-being of the population.

The Health Department confirmed that the South African government is working together with healthcare agencies to find ways to lessen the impact of the cholera outbreak. It said that officials were getting ready with plans and gathering resources they need to help.

They are also sharing important information with the public to prevent more people from getting sick.