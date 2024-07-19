Seriti’s green shift: First black-owned wind farm launched

Seriti unveils its first majority black-owned wind farm in Mpumalanga, marking a significant step towards renewable energy.

Their main business is coal, but for Seriti mining company, the future is green and it is investing heavily in renewable energy projects.

During the unveiling of Seriti Green’s first majority black-owned wind farm in Mpumalanga, chair and group CEO of Seriti Resources, Mike Teke, said they were “positioned as an energy business”.

“We cannot just shut down about 16 coal-fired power stations. There is a role to be played by coal into the near future,” he explained.

Exploring wind, solar, nuclear and coal

Teke noted “as part of our energy business strategy, we explored global opportunities in wind, solar, nuclear and coal”.

“Seriti is focused on expanding into renewables and green energy opportunities, while responsibly managing our coal assets. This balanced approach is crucial for our energy transition goals,” he said.

The energy company said the first phase of the construction of the 155MW Ummbila Emoyeni wind energy facility was underway and would be complete by July 2026.

“The R4.8 billion project is the first since Seriti Resources, one of South Africa’s largest coal miners, announced its acquisition of Windlab and the subsequent launch of Seriti Green in 2023,” it said.

The project is anticipated to supply 75% of the power needs of Seriti’s Mpumalanga coal mines at a significantly lower cost than power from Eskom.

The 155MW project marks the first phase of a 900MW project which Seriti Green aims to build over the next three years at an estimated cost of R25 billion.

Great opportunity for local companies

Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn said the country’s alternative energy space was ripe for diversification and it was a great opportunity for local companies to be part of the Just Energy Transition.

“We can no longer ignore the effects of climate change and we must not delay in ensuring we reduce carbon emissions, create jobs and improve the lives of citizens who have borne the brunt of energy constraints,” he said.

“There’s a crucial synergy between our coal and renewable energy businesses. It’s not a question of renewables versus coal; it’s renewables and coal working together.”

Venn said they had transitioned 10% of Seriti Green’s workforce from coal, including their CFO, demonstrating commitment to job upskilling and creating opportunities in renewable energy.

“We will complete 111 turbines over the next 36 months, totalling approximately R25 billion invested in Ummbila Emoyeni. A significant portion of Seriti’s investment is focused on this area, with plans to enhance local manufacturing capabilities through various initiatives,” he stated.

Engaged with communities

Economic development officer Yanelisa Matshotyana said they engaged with communities, ensuring openness and honesty in educating them about wind farms.

“We needed to educate the community on what’s to come, what is renewable energy and windmills and how the community would benefit?

“We listened to community needs and created a portal in 2022 to keep SMEs and job seekers informed about the project, ensuring transparency and maximising local opportunities.”

Venn added that over the next decade, they would be working around Ummbila Emoyeni, creating numerous jobs. He noted similar economic growth in the Eastern Cape, where wind farms had transformed towns like Bedford.

“A wind farm cannot absorb all workers from a coal mine. We’re focused on upskilling and creating jobs alongside the wind farm to prepare for the responsible closure of coal power stations.”

Community pleased

June Davids representing the community said: “We are pleased that this project will bring more jobs, economic opportunities and development.

