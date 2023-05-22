‘Unaware of funding agreement’ – Herman Mashaba’s biography pulled from market

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

Jonathan Ball Publishers, the publisher of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s “unauthorised” biography, has pulled the book from the market.

“Following the disclosure that Herman Mashaba had funded the writing of a biography about him by Prince Mashele, as confirmed by Mashaba in a media release today, Jonathan Ball Publishers is left with no option but to withdraw The Outsider from the market,” the publisher said in a statement on Monday evening.

IN BOOK JOURNALISM NEWS: @JonathanBallPub is immediately withdrawing Prince Mashele’s book, The Outsider, from the market.



The publisher was NOT informed by Mashele, it says, of the contractual agreement between himself and @HermanMashaba . This is “material non-disclosure” and… pic.twitter.com/t5gm1ZwANO— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 22, 2023

“Jonathan Ball Publishers was unaware of any funding agreement between Mashele and Mashaba when we signed a publishing agreement with Mashele in 2022. We view this as a material non-disclosure on the part of the author and as a breach of trust.”

Mashaba has been in the spotlight following a City Press report revealing that he had, in fact, funded his biography, authored by political analyst Mashele, despite claims that it was an “unauthorised” project.

The book, titled The Outsider, is about Mashaba’s life and political experience.

According to the report, researcher and analyst Brutus Malada was also involved in the project as a researcher, and was paid R3.2 million over the past three years.

Contract

ActionSA said on Monday that although Mashaba financed the biography, financing a project “does not provide editorial control of content”.

“Mashaba had no relationship with the publishers, Jonathan Ball Publishers, and this relationship was dealt with by Mashele as was determined in the contract since in March 2019,” said the party.

“A contract was signed in March 2019 which provided explicit editorial control of content to the author, Mashele. Mashaba was to provide access for interviews and was availed with manuscripts from time to time to comment on factual accuracy.

“A plan to finance the book was presented by Mashele to Mashaba in October 2018, but when it became clear that raising the funds would be challenging, Mashaba agreed to provide the initial finance of R12.5 million in his personal capacity,” said ActionSA.

‘Unauthorsed biography’

The party also said Mashaba had not previously seen the cover of the book – specifically the sub-heading “An unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba” and that this was an agreement between Mashele and the publishers.

“ActionSA cannot comment on Mashele’s dealings with the publisher, or what he did or did not disclose to them, as neither ActionSA nor Mashaba were involved in these discussions.”

Unwavering support

“ActionSA stands behind the ethical integrity of its President, Herman Mashaba, which remains unimpeached. Opportunistic political opponents have sought to use this matter to score political points against ActionSA because of our party’s rapid growth trajectory,” said the party in a statement.

“ActionSA stands proud that the President of our party has lived a remarkable life with many achievements that have given him the means to finance this project and share a story that is worthy of being told.”

