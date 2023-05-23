Daily news update: Phala Phala developments, cholera death toll and publisher drops Mashaba

By Citizen Reporter

Ramaphosa drops court challenge against section 89 panel report on Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be pursuing legal action over the Section 89 panel’s report into the Phala Phala scandal.

Addressing the media on Monday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa would not challenge the report because the matter was now moot.

Mahlobo ‘blames’ City of Tshwane as cholera outbreak death toll rises to 15

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Gauteng now stands at 15, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has confirmed.

Some residents of Hammanskraal, located in the north of Pretoria, and surrounding areas have been hospitalised in the past week after contracting the diarrhoeal disease from drinking contaminated water.

Motsoaledi apologises to Dr Pashy for comments about her passport

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to Dr Mmereka Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy, for the false statement he made about her regarding her passports.

Last month, Motsoaledi said in a media media following the arrest of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in Tanzania that Dr Pashy had deposed an affidavit with the SAPS in 2019 and declared that her passport was stolen.

‘Unaware of funding agreement’ – Herman Mashaba’s biography pulled from market

Jonathan Ball Publishers, the publisher of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s “unauthorised” biography, has pulled the book from the market.

“Following the disclosure that Herman Mashaba had funded the writing of a biography about him by Prince Mashele, as confirmed by Mashaba in a media release today, Jonathan Ball Publishers is left with no option but to withdraw The Outsider from the market,” the publisher said in a statement on Monday evening.

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s bid to have murder charges dropped rejected

African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Kula’s application to have his murder charges dropped was rejected by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in North West on Monday.

The 34-year-old is accused of killing his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead in what seemed like a robbery, with a stab wound in her back.

“I am a self-made billionaire” – Zari bashes Diamond, feud with Fantana gets messier

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, popularly known as Zari the Boss Lady, dropped jaws on Instagram after she told the father of her kids Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz and Ghanaian singer Fantana where to get off.

In a now-deleted post, Zari accused Diamond of lying about her on Young, Famous & African and using her name to sleep with young girls.

Zwane carrying on with job despite doubts over his future at Chiefs

With questions raised over his future as Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane is carrying on with his job of preparing for next season where he hopes for the better.

ALSO READ: Seema says Chippa were ready to retain status through play-offs

Zwane had a fair first season as head coach of Chiefs considering the challenges and admitted it was also a learning period for him.

