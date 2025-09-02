Alleged suicide attempt sparks fire that destroys 50 shacks in Germiston

Reports relayed from the ground state a man was fleeing community members before he allegedly set a shack on fire.

A fire at an informal settlement near Germiston has left scores of residents homeless.

Roughly 50 shacks were destroyed in Makause informal settlement on Monday night in what community leaders allege was a failed suicide attempt.

Community leaders are expected to be on the scene throughout the day and are appealing for assistance as the residents lost a substantial portion of their belongings.

Suspect allegedly fleeing the community

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party community leader in the Ekurhuleni region, Sifiso Luthuli, said he had received information from “fellow comrades” who reside in the informal settlement.

Luthuli said the latest information relayed to him on Tuesday morning suggested a man had aggravated other community members before allegedly starting the fire.

“He was running away from the community. He went into the shack, then he wanted to commit suicide,” said Luthuli.

“He burned the shack inside, then when he started feeling the heat, he ran away. The fire then started to spread to other shacks. Approximately 50 shacks were burnt,” Luthuli told The Citizen.

Luthuli said the suspect has since been arrested.

The Gauteng police and Ekurhuleni emergency services have yet to confirm the details, and feedback from them will be added when it becomes available.

Luthuli appealed for assistance to help the families recover.

“I am told that most of them are left with nothing. They need blankets and food and all the items for basic survival,” he said.

The MK party member urged the municipality to intervene and assist the affected residents, offering his own assistance.

“Not only is it our duty to oppose the government, but we also extend our hands wherever we can.

“They need to show leadership and assist in whatever way they can. Disaster management should act on its mandate to assist the community,” Luthuli added.

