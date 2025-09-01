Six killed in Ekurhuleni after car plunges into Zonkizizwe River

Another three people were killed in a separate accident.

At least nine people have been killed in two separate accidents in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

In the first accident, six people died after their car plunged into the Zonkizizwe River on the R550 on Sunday night.

Car plunges into river

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said officials received a distress call at approximately 8:26pm about a motor vehicle accident involving a Mazda sedan that had gone into the river.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle lying on its roof and submerged underwater. The vehicle was successfully towed out of the river, and a total of six bodies were recovered from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene by the Gauteng Emergency Management Services (GPG).

“The cause of the accident is unknown. The scene has been handed over to law enforcement for further investigation,” Ntladi said.

Car accident

In the second accident, three adults, two men and a woman, were killed, and two others were hospitalised after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed against stationary objects (poles and a concrete wall) in Germiston.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, 1 September 2025.

Ntladi said the City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services rescue team received the details of the horrific accident at about 3:09am at the crossroads of Linton Jones Road and Brammer Street, Germiston.

“Three of the occupants sustained multiple trauma injuries and were declared dead on scene by paramedics. The other two escaped with intense injuries and were road transported to medical facilities by ambulances.”

Jaws of life

Ntladi said specialised hydraulic rescue equipment (Jaws of Life) had to be used to access and recover the five occupants trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

“Linton Jones Road had to be temporarily closed for traffic during rescue operations.

“The scene was handed over to Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers for on-scene crash investigation and for the removal of the deceased to a pathological facility,” Ntladi said.

Ntladi said the cause of both accidents is being investigated.

