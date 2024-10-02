Fleurhof community frustrated by developer’s broken promises

Fleurhof residents express anger over stalled infrastructure projects, accusing CalgroM3 of failing to address community needs and deliver on promises made last year.

Fleurhof residents barricade streets near Florida, west of Johannesburg, yesterday. Community members are demanding a school, clinic, police station and a community hall in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A year after community protests and agreements with local officials and developers to address critical infrastructure issues, Fleurhof residents in the area remain frustrated with the lack of progress.

Despite promises made in 2023 to build a school, the community is accusing the developer CalgroM3 of ignoring the community’s needs.

In May of last year, the Fleurhof community held a shutdown over similar issues and engaged with then mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Fleurhof shutdown over similar issues last year

Part of the agreements, the developer had allegedly committed to donate the land for a school development, however, the community claims the developer failed to produce reports of the land survey to the department – further stalling the project.

Resident Tsakane Maswanganyi said service delivery in the area has been a major letdown.

ALSO READ: BMW workers strike amid medical aid fraud probe

“The developer and the city don’t care about us. We’ve been here for 10 years, and yet we have a mobile clinic that comes once a week, a makeshift school which they said was temporary,” she said.

Fleurhof community leader Selby Lechaba slammed the lack of transparency and accountability of the developer.

City of Joburg speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, along with a representative from the Office of the Premier, received the memorandum.

Meeting with officials and developer

“This is an intergovernmental issue so we don’t want to make false promises,” Mthembu said.

A meeting between officials and the developer is scheduled for tomorrow and will proceed to have a public meeting.

NOW READ: Makhanda hung out to dry by striking municipal workers