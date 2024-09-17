News

17 Sep 2024

05:20 am

BMW workers strike amid medical aid fraud probe

Around 700 BMW workers are striking after being investigated for medical aid fraud. Police fired rubber bullets, injuring some workers during the protest.

BMW plant in Rosslyn. Picture: BMW

About 700 employees from the BMW plant in Rosslyn went on strike last week after being placed under investigation for fraud and are now facing dismissal.

The workers were tight-lipped about the circumstances that left hundreds suspended and facing dismissals after medical aid fraud was flagged.

Outside the entrance of the plant yesterday, workers said they were shot at by police with rubber bullets without provocation.

‘We were peacefully protesting’ – BMW workers

“We were peacefully protesting. The police watched us and the officer in charge announced they would give us 10 minutes to dispense. They told our colleagues to remove the cars from the roads, which they did. Then suddenly started shooting at us,” he said.

The workers said more than 10 workers were injured.

BMW Group South Africa confirmed a protest action took place outside the Rosslyn plant in response to an ongoing fraud investigation within the BMW Employees Medical Aid Scheme (BEMAS).

Asanda Mcontsi said the BMW group was cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that the rule of law was upheld.

“BMW Group South Africa will not tolerate any acts of bribery, fraud or corruption by its employees.

“All internal policies and procedures are being followed and the necessary disciplinary action will be taken for any employee found in transgression of our disciplinary code,” she said.

Workforce reduction rumours untrue

Mcontsi said the rumours of workforce reduction to cut a shift were untrue, adding any termination of an associate’s contract would be due to the fraud investigation.

“We will recruit and upskill new associates, ensuring business continuity. The integrity of BEMAS is critical to our value proposition as an employer. Its core function is to guarantee that our employees and their families have access to the best possible health care,” she said.

National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa regional secretary Jerry Morulane said they stood with the workers and were against the dismissals. Police are yet to comment.

