FlySafair responds to ‘rowdy’ EFF supporters en route to Malema court appearance

A video of EFF supporters chanting and singing on a FlySafair flight to East London has sparked debate and an investigation by the airline.

In the video, passengers are seen sitting in their seats while several supporters, clad in red and berets, march down the aisle, clapping, dancing, and singing.

Just imagine the torture.

Fly SAA to East London.

No peacefull flight, meal or meaningfully conversation with others. pic.twitter.com/NrXFFXP47I — Disprin (@DisprinXtra) January 23, 2026

It is understood that they were part of a group travelling to the city for the court appearance of party leader Julius Malema, who is being sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging of a firearm in a public space, and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

While some online celebrated and applauded the show of support, others said it was “rowdy” and “disrespectful” to fellow passengers.

Those upset by the incident have called on FlySafair to take action against the group.

The airline has since acknowledged the incident and said it is currently investigating whether the group had breached any safety protocols.

“We take passenger safety very seriously. The incident you’re referring to is currently under investigation to establish exactly what happened on board.

“FlySafair has strict policies in place to ensure all passengers travel safely and respectfully, and if it’s found that any of these were breached, appropriate action will be taken. We appreciate your patience while this review is completed.”

It gave no timeline for when the investigation would be concluded.

Malema’s support outside court

Hundreds of EFF supporters gathered outside the East London Regional Court and then the High Court to show their solidarity with their leader.

They argued that Malema was being persecuted for his political beliefs and that “if they jail him, they must jail us all”.

They chanted and sang in a wave of red, as security and police stood by to maintain order.

Speaking after his court appearance, Malema said he was not afraid of being imprisoned.

“We are attacked because we are the only black authority; we are the only black authority that speaks, and other people listen. They do not listen to anyone except the EFF.

“The white people who brought us to this court, it is because they do not like being challenged when you challenge them; they want to use you as an example.

“I have been an example for [much of] my life, and I will be an example even in my grave. I will never retreat, I will never surrender to white supremacy.”

