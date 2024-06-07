FlySafair security check triggered by comments from passengers, two suspects arrested

Operations at the airport have returned to normal.

Passengers aboard the FlySafair flight took to social media to voice their frustrations over the delays. Picture: iStock

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that operations at the Cape Town International Airport have returned to normal following Thursday night’s FlySafair security threat.

This after the South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb squad was deployed to the airport after the crew of a FlySafair departing flight was alerted to a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.

ALSO READ: SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight

Acsa said he threat was successfully managed by the SAPS and relevant law enforcement agencies.

Mark Maclean, Acsa regional general manager, Cluster 2, assured South Africans on Friday morning that the reported security threat was an isolated incident.

It was triggered by comments made by two passengers aboard the aircraft.

“It must be made clear that the incident was isolated to a specific aircraft and SAPS have since declared the aircraft safe. The passengers were rebooked onto another flight and later arrived safely at their destination.

ALSO READ: FlySafair flight to Joburg makes emergency landing to save a life

“We can confirm that two suspects were apprehended, and that there are no further risks to airport operations.”

Operations have now returned to normal.

“We would like to praise SAPS and AVSEC (Aviation Security) again for their combined efforts in upholding the safety and security of passengers and cabin crew. The safety and security of passengers and crew are of utmost importance,” said Maclean.

Hey @FlySafair done flying with you. Been sitting onboard flight FA102 for 3 hours (3!!!!) already with zero explanation. SAPS presence all around the plane. Neither the captain nor the crew helpful at all. This is crazy?!? June 6, 2024

“Last night’s successfully mitigated threat again highlights the importance of why good incident management, collaboration, and security assurance are never taken lightly or compromised by airport and airline management.”

FlySafair security threat delays

Passengers aboard the FlySafair flight took to social media to voice their frustrations over the delays.

They said after waiting for hours, they were told flight delays were a result of “operational issues”.

ALSO READ: FlySafair flight delay: A seven-hour airport ordeal marked with several life lessons

“We apologise for the delay and any inconvenience caused. Despite our best efforts to avoid delays, unforeseen circumstances sometimes arise,” responded FlySafair to the passenger complaints.

“Safety is our top priority, and we take necessary precautions to ensure a secure travel experience for our passengers.”

Hours later, the passengers were escorted to a different aircraft.

Drug mule at Cape Town International Airport

In a separate incident on Thursday, the Hawks and Border Police based at the Cape Town International Airport arrested a 70-year-old suspect on charges of dealing in drugs.

According to police, the Hawks received information regarding a foreigner alleged to be a drug mule leaving South Africa.

The suspect was spotted and upon searching his luggage, packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) were found in a hidden compartment.

The team seized 4.1 kg of tik to the value of R600 000.

He is expected to make his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.