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FMD cases rise despite vaccine roll-out

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

19 March 2026

07:20 am

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Despite progress in vaccine distribution, some farmers remain without access to doses.

FMD cases rise despite vaccine roll-out

Minister John Steenhuisen at the mass vaccination against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) roll-out outreach at Magagula Heights in Katlehong on March 07, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. This ongoing vaccination rollout forms part of the government’s urgent response to curb the spread of FMD, a highly contagious viral illness affecting cloven-hoofed animals. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

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The department of agriculture is expected to provide feedback on the progress made in the fight against the footand-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak by the end of the week.

While Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has been leading the nationwide mass vaccination roll-out campaign, many farmers were still waiting to get their hands on a dose.

Vaccination rollout gathers pace amid shortages

This week, Steenhuisen, along with the Limpopo MEC for agriculture and rural development, Nakedi Kekana, led the fourth nationwide mass vaccination rollout campaign.

Over the weekend, Steenhuisen joined Gauteng MEC for agriculture and rural development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa for the vaccination roll-out of communal herds in Mmagagula Heights and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, where 70 000 doses of the Biogénesis Bagó vaccine were being administered in high-risk areas.

Steenhuisen’s spokesperson Joylene van Wyk said the vaccination roll-out was going well.

“The Dollvet vaccine that went out last week has already been couriered to 98% of the provinces,” she said.

In the meantime, the North West department of agriculture and rural development has announced a rise in cases of FMD.

The department said as of 6 March, three additional cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infections from 158 to 179.

North West emerges as outbreak hotspot

According to the department, the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality remains the most affected, with 58 cases, followed by the Bojanala platinum district with 53, the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district with 35 and the Ngaka Modiri Molema district with 33 cases.

The department also said of the 100 000 doses of the Biogénesis Bagó FMD virus vaccine received last month, a total of 53 110 animals have been vaccinated.

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North West MEC for agriculture and rural development Madoda Sambatha believes biosecurity remains the first line of defence.

“This disease does not move on its own; people and animals spread it. I therefore appeal to our farmers to work with veterinary services to control movements of animals and to report any suspicious cases of FMD,” he said.

Southern Africa Agricultural Initiative board chair Theo de Jager said its members were willing, financially able and logistically capable of participating, “whether by procuring vaccine through lawful channels, arranging private veterinary support, or integrating vaccination into existing herd-management systems”.

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