Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena escapes unhurt after vehicle crash

According to residents, Mokoena allegedly lost control of his vehicle while approaching a roundabout before crashing into the wall of Trevasa Court.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena escaped unhurt after a motor vehicle crash in Vanderbijlpark.

The accident reportedly occurred at the intersection near Hertz Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark, opposite Emfuleni Estate, on Sunday.

Accident

According to residents, Mokoena allegedly lost control of his vehicle while approaching a roundabout before crashing into the wall of Trevasa Court.

Mokoena told The Citizen’s regional publication, The Sedibeng Ster, that he had returned on Saturday after spending the week involved with South African Football Association (SAFA) development structures.

He was attending the Safa and Fifa Talent Development Scheme U15 Inter-Provincial Tournament at Marks Park, Johannesburg.

Following the crash, allegations surfaced suggesting that Mokoena may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. He has not responded to the claims.

Sekhukhune United

Earlier this week, former Sekhukhune United footballer Mokete “Shaune” Mogaila was convicted of culpable homicide and failing to render assistance after pleading guilty to a crash that killed nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela in Thembisa.

Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court, where he entered a guilty plea in terms of Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act. The charges stem from a collision that occurred in the early hours of 30 October 2024 on Andrew Mapheto Road.

Crash

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mogaila admitted that the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a car carrying Keo Mavimbela and two children.

The crash claimed the life of Gomolemo, while her mother and 13-year-old Thando Khethiwa suffered serious injuries.

After the collision, Mogaila fled the scene but later handed himself over to police. Investigators reportedly found alcohol bottles and drugs in his vehicle.

The NPA welcomed the conviction, describing it as an important step towards justice for the affected families. Mogaila was convicted on all charges, and the matter was postponed to 17 November 2026 for sentencing