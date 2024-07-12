Former EFF MPs join PA: ‘Undocumented foreigners must return home and give us peace’

The two leaders say a foreigner must enter South Africa legally.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs Patrick Sindane and Kenny Motsamai have joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Their move was announced in a media briefing by PA Deputy President Kenny Kunene on Thursday.

Motsamai was granted parole in January 2017 after spending 27 years in prison for shooting dead a white policeman in a roadblock in the 1980s. He was a member of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) when he was released and later joined the EFF.

The move was celebrated at the time by party leaders, including Dali Mpofu.

However, the open border policy may have driven Motsamai away from the party, as he now says undocumented foreigners must return home.

“I was very happy from prison to join the EFF. But once my term was over in the EFF, I joined the Patriotic Alliance because the constitution of the organisation is talking about the land,” said Motsamai.

“We want people who are undocumented to return where they belong and give us peace so that we can sort out our problems in South Africa. I’m at home here.”

Former EFF MP: ‘No illegal unity in SA’

Sindane, who was also introduced as a new PA member on Thursday, said Africans should not unite in South Africa illegally.

He said he joined the PA because it appeals to his conscience on the matter of illegal immigration.

“I’m here because I agree with the PA in terms of what it represents. There are also many issues that the two issues agree on.

“I can’t hate Africans. The PA doesn’t hate Africans. The PA says this is our country, and in this country at least let us know who you are. You go to Zimbabwe, you can’t just enter. There are processes there,” said the former EFF MP.

“Why is South Africa a Canaan for everyone? We are for a united Africa, but we must not unite in South Africa illegally. Let’s build our own countries and unite when we know what the approach is to achieve unity, not through illegal means because you want unity.”

‘We’re bringing masses’

He does not want any positions and will not cause any problems for the party either, said the former EFF MP.

He will be doing door-to-door for the party in an attempt to convince communities to cross over.

Sindane said he would bring more people to the party.

“We did not come wearing our jackets only. We are leaders of communities, we are leaders of society. It was important for us to demonstrate that when we come here we’re not just coming as individuals,” said the former EFF MP.

“I’ll be doing groundwork. No one can take me away from the ground. I do the thing of winning the psychological. I left my former organisation because the PA is now appealing to my conscience.

“We want safety for our children and properties. Who are we sharing our land with? Why legalise illegal things in the name of self-hate? Allow us to fix our problems here at home.”

Sindane is currently out on bail over a rape charge laid by a member of the EFF student command in 2021.