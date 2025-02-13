PA maintains ‘nothing xenophobic about Kunene’s post’ amid Human Rights complaint by Saftu

Saftu's complaint targets Kunene's conduct in his role as MMC for Transport in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council.

Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance at the IEC’s results centre at Gallagher Estate, in Midrand, on 1 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) on Thursday defended its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, against accusations of xenophobia following a formal complaint filed with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

“There’s nothing xenophobic about DP’s post. He was merely highlighting what’s in PA’s election manifesto, bringing back the death penalty,” said Steve Motale, the PA’s spokesperson.

The controversy stems from Kunene’s social media posts and public statements about illegal miners, which have drawn criticism from multiple organisations.

According to a social media post by the federation’s Secretary General, Zwelinzima Vavi, Saftu filed the formal complaint against Kunene on 24 January, condemning his “offensive and xenophobic statements” about illegal miners.

The complaint targets Kunene’s conduct in his role as Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council.

Vavi emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating on social media that Kunene and others cannot just say things without consequences.

“We are not a banana republic — at least not yet,” said Vavi.

The federation’s complaint details multiple instances of concerning behaviour by Kunene.

‘A blatant incitement to violence’

According to Saftu’s submission, Kunene was quoted on iol saying: “They must die like rats underground there, all of them. They must burn in hell.”

The federation characterised these remarks as “a blatant incitement to violence and a gross violation of the right to life.”

The situation intensified in January when Kunene posted what Saftu describes as “an image depicting slaughtered and skinned animals,” accompanied by messaging suggesting that this represented the Patriotic Alliance’s intended treatment of illegal miners.

“This is the chilling fate that awaits all illegal miners robbing South Africans of their natural resources and wealth when the Patriotic Alliance takes over government,” Kunene’s post on X read, depicting the two skinned animals.

Saftu claims Kunene violated South African constitutional rights

In a detailed submission to SAHRC Chairperson Chris Nissen, Saftu argues that Kunene’s actions have “egregiously violated the constitutional rights to dignity (section 10) and life (section 11)”.

The federation maintains that his behaviour “not only undermines the ethical obligations of his office but also fosters division and xenophobia within our society”.

“Such rhetoric dehumanises individuals and promotes a culture of brutality,” Saftu stated in the complaint, emphasising the dangerous implications of Kunene’s statements.

The federation has outlined specific requests for the SAHRC’s intervention. These include:

A thorough investigation into Kunene’s statements and social media conduct for potential violations of the Constitution and human rights laws;

A mandated public apology from Kunene to the affected groups;

Appropriate disciplinary action through relevant authorities;

Implementation of preventive measures to stop public officials from making statements that incite violence, promote xenophobia or undermine human dignity.

Saftu’s complaint concludes by emphasising Kunene’s responsibilities as a public servant.

“As the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council’s MMC for Transport, Mr Kunene has a duty to uphold the Constitution and foster respect and dignity for all citizens,” the federation stated, adding that his “statements and actions directly contravene these obligations.”

The federation has urged the SAHRC to “act decisively to ensure accountability and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution,” highlighting the urgent need for intervention in what they view as a serious breach of public trust and constitutional values.

Kunene remains defiant amid multiple complaints

Kunene has remained unmoved by criticism, including earlier complaints from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“I am not fazed by the actions of Malema. He has shown, in many times, on many occasions, that he is a lover of illegal foreigners,” Kunene declared in a video posted on X.

He defended his position by referencing the 2022 Krugersdorp incident, where eight women were gang-raped during a music video shoot. Kunene outlined his party’s position: “Our stance is very clear that all illegal foreigners must be mass deported, and our position is very clear. Illegal foreigners who steal the wealth of this country will be hanged,” adding, “We choose to hang them unapologetically when we are in power.”

