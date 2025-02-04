Rea Vaya suspends services until further notice

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Rea Vaya has urged passengers to make alternative transport arrangements after suspending its services on Tuesday morning.

The transport service announced that it had suspended its buses until further notice following shooting incidences in Soweto on Monday night.

A Rea Vaya bus driver was shot dead by unknown suspects in Protea Glen on Monday night after stopping at a traffic light on Wildchestnut Street.

“We advise passengers to use alternative public transport. Regular updates on the situation will be given,” said Rea Vaya.

This is the second suspension in just months, following the suspension of its services in November last year. At the time, Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said that “transport stakeholders” were upset about feeder routes.

“Some transport stakeholders have raised issues relating to feeder routes. We are engaging with them to establish the cause of the problem. We apologise for the inconvenience,” said Kunene.

“The City will meet with the Soweto taxi operators to find solutions to the concerns raised by members of the taxi associations.”

⚠️ALERT : Taxi Operators are currently protesting the return of @ReaVayaBus feeder buses at Thokoza Park, as a result buses are suspended until further notice. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/d1q1C3KuWj — 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕋ℝ𝔸ℕ𝕊ℙ𝕆ℝ𝕋 𝔾𝕌𝕐 – 𝕏 🇿🇦 (@Takatso_Moloi) November 4, 2024

Kunene initially said the taxi industry only had an issue with the 45 Rea Vaya feeder buses because they did not have Gauteng registration plates.

However, Rea Vaya and the taxi bosses met, and it was explained that the bus company was not introducing new buses in Soweto but was complementing an existing service.

“Mistakes happened at the depot, where the 45 buses were told to collect people with the wrong registration number plates. They were supposed to make sure that before the buses went out, they had the GP number plates,” said Kunene.

“The taxi industry became very angry because, according to industry standards, you have to operate a bus or taxi with the registration of that particular province. We apologise for that inconvenience.

“We have explained to the taxi industry what the new buses are; it is not a new business; it is still part of Pio Trans’s fleet, which is just beefing up as many buses have broken down.”