Former minister Mdladlana ‘honest servant of working class’

Tributes have continued to pour in for former labour minister and high commissioner to Canada Membathisi Mdladlana who has been described a “stalwart of South Africa’s democratic transformation”.

Mdladlana, who died last Friday aged 72, succeeded another former labour minister Tito Mboweni, who was laid to rest over the weekend.

Parliament praises Mdladlana

In paying tribute to Mdladlana, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane expressed “a profound sadness at the passing of Mr Membathisi Mdladlana – a distinguished former minister of labour and long-serving MP”.

Parliament described Mdladlana as “a stalwart of South Africa’s democratic transformation, whose legacy of service and commitment will forever be remembered”.

“As one of the pioneering members of the first post-apartheid parliament, he played an instrumental role in navigating the country through the complexities of its early democratic journey.

“His significant contributions to the drafting of the Bill of Rights are a lasting testament to his dedication to safeguarding the fundamental freedoms of all South Africans.

“As cofounder and the first president of the South African Democratic Teachers Union [Sadtu], he was instrumental in championing the professionalisation of the teaching profession and advancing the rights of educators,” said parliament.

Mdladlana a stalwart and founding president of Sadtu

Elected MP in 1994, Mdladlana served on various parliamentary committees, which included being chair of theme committee 4 in the Constitutional Assembly – responsible for drafting the Bill of Rights.

Between 1994 and 1998, he served in the portfolio committees on home affairs and education.

He took on the role of whip of the parliamentary programming committee between 1995 and 1998 – later appointed minister of labour by former president Nelson Mandela, serving until 2010.

Beyond his service in parliament and in government, he represented South Africa as ambassador to Burundi – later as high commissioner to Canada.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party mourned “the loss of a stalwart of the struggle for workers’ rights and a champion of our democratic ideals”.

Labour federation Cosatu’s national spokesperson Matthew Parks said Mdladlana led “a long life and made enormous contributions to the liberation struggle – building a democratic, non-racial and non-sexist South Africa”.

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said Mdladlana was born in the rural Eastern Cape in Keiskamahoek 72 years ago.

“He was a school teacher who became a no-nonsense principal and a trade unionist who became the founding president of Sadtu.

“Membathisi Mdladlana’s name will be etched in the memories of teachers and workers in our country into eternity,” said Vavi.

“He was one of the most honest servants of the working class, whose name is not associated with any kind of betrayal of his people.”