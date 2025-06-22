Higher education minster accused of covering up tender irregularities — report

A whistleblower stated that she has submitted documented evidence of tender rigging but her efforts are being ignored.

Fresh accusations of mismanagement have been made against Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane.

The minister was this week accused of ignoring claims of corruption at the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta), despite documented evidence submitted by a whistleblower.

This adds to Nkabane shaky tenure a minister after she was accused of lying to parliament about Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) appointments.

Tender accusations

Nkabane is being accused of covering for Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi who a former employee believes is involved in tender rigging.

Tumiso Mphuthi turned whistleblower after she was suspended from her senior supply chain management position at Ceta two years ago.

Mphuthi stated that she had flagged tender irregularities with Nkabane’s office, the Ceta board and a parliamentary portfolio committee, but no action has been taken.

“I have constantly been failed, and it did not make sense to me why these allegations, which are backed up with documentary evidence, are being ignored,” Mphuthi told the Sunday Times.

Her documents allegedly show that multi-million-rand tenders were granted to companies that did not submit bids.

After raising her concerns, Mphuthi was suspended and accused of 43 instances of misconduct.

“If I am guilty, why has it been two years since my suspension and they have not produced any evidence of any wrongdoing? Does that make any sense?,” a bemused Mphuthi said.

Previous controversies

In May, Nkabane was accused of giving ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s son special preference in appointing him to a Seta board position.

The minster denied any political favouritism but decided to reopen the process, with the recommendation window closing on 13 June.

“No candidate was given any preference or suffered any prejudice due to political affiliation or association with any political party,” Nkabane stated during a portfolio committee sitting.

In early June, Nkabane was rebuked for appearing to chew bubble gum during a portfolio committee meeting, offering an explanation following the backlash.

“The chair gave members permission to eat while proceedings continued. I was present, committed to answering questions,” Nkabane later stated on X.

NOW READ: ‘Gum-chewing’ minister goes viral, prompting conduct warning for South African MPs