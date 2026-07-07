Four dead, nine vehicles wrecked in fiery Middelburg pile‑up

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Four people have been killed and eight others injured when nine vehicles, including a truck that burst into flames in Mpumalanga.

The accident occurred on the R555 near Middelburg on Monday afternoon.

Crash

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the deceased were declared dead at the scene by paramedics who responded to the crash.

“It is alleged that an articulated truck travelling from Middelburg towards Emalahleni on the R555 seemingly lost control and collided with one of the vehicles.”

Nine vehicles involved

Mmusi said several other vehicles then collided with each other and further crashed into steel that had fallen from the truck.

“A total of five people sustained serious injuries, while three others suffered slight injuries. The injured are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals in Middelburg and Emalahleni. The articulated truck caught fire on impact.

“The crash involved nine vehicles, including an articulated truck, four light delivery vehicles (LDVs), one SUV and other motor vehicles,” Mmusi said.

Mmusi said the investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Picture: Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison

Durban crash

Last week, chaos erupted on a Durban highway when a fully loaded taxi slammed head‑on into a light motor vehicle, leaving the car’s driver dead and 14 passengers injured.

The head-on accident occurred on the M19 between Bevis Road and Otto Volek Road in the Pinetown area on Sunday.

Chaos

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel responded to the crash just after 9:20pm.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage as they found that a fully loaded taxi had collided head-on with a light motor vehicle. Immediately, more ambulances, Advanced Life Support Paramedics, and the eThekwini Fire Department were dispatched to assist at the multiple-casualty scene.

“Paramedics triaged the scene and found that the light motor vehicle driver, a male believed to be in his forties, had sustained fatal injuries, and unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.