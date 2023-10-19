Fourth Industrial Revolution’s skills gap: A looming crisis for SA

With the soaring unemployment level pointing to a staggering 60.7% of youth joblessness, government yesterday conceded that the country’s growing skills gap was one of the most pressing challenges, in response to the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Addressing the annual Future of Work 4IR Dialogue in Pretoria, – hosted by the Tshwane University of Technology and the Institute for the Future of Work – department of higher education, science and innovation deputy director-general Zukile Nomvalo said many industries were struggling to find individuals with the right skills to fill key roles. Called “Bridging the Gap Between Academia…

Addressing the annual Future of Work 4IR Dialogue in Pretoria, – hosted by the Tshwane University of Technology and the Institute for the Future of Work – department of higher education, science and innovation deputy director-general Zukile Nomvalo said many industries were struggling to find individuals with the right skills to fill key roles.

Called “Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry in the Age of Innovation”, the conference, which ends today, was attended by technology industry executives, government representatives, academics, students and the youth.

Nomvalo said the skills gap was “a direct consequence of the disconnect between what higher education provides and what industry demands”.

Universities need to focus on creating programmes

“To bridge this gap, universities need to focus on creating programmes that are closely aligned with industry needs.

“These should offer certifications and degrees that are recognised and valued by employers.

“They should also provide students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen fields,” said Nomvalo.

He said industry partnerships could play “a critical role in achieving this goal”.

“They allow universities to gain insights into the specific skills and expertise that are in demand,” he added.

“Industry advisory boards can provide guidance on curriculum design and help universities tailor their programmes to meet current and future workforce requirements.

“Furthermore, universities should actively promote workplace-based learning programmes, such as internships, co-opt programmes and experiential learning opportunities.

“Real-world experience is invaluable for students and can significantly enhance their employability.

Universities can help students gain practical experience

“By working closely with industry partners, universities can help students gain practical experience, while still in school.”

The department, said Nomvalo, envisioned a system which provided:

Strong core education and training programmes, aligning with the changing needs of the South African society and the world of work, “within the context of the 4IR”; and

Access to high-quality educational opportunities – meeting demands for digital skills in the labour market – created by the 4IR and “the parallel need for a new wave of South African innovators and entrepreneurs who will help to drive and shape 4IR for the social and economic benefit of all citizens”.

“The world of work is changing rapidly, requiring the post-school education system to adjust to keep up.

“The demand for digital skills is evolving apace, with the many advances in technology,” said Nomvalo.

The nature of the skills deficit in the SA labour market manifested on different levels in digital roles “and digitally enabled roles”.

“This includes programming, software development, data analysis, robotics and related occupations.

Cross-cutting skills gaps linked to digital economy

“Digitally enabled roles are those that rely on technology as an enabler, but the core competencies are not inherently digital or information and communications technology skills,” he explained.

The most cross-cutting of skills gaps are linked to the digital economy – inclusive of the global business service industry – arise from multiple reasons, which included:

The evolution of technology in outpacing the number of individuals trained – creating skills gaps;

Many South Africans being unable to access the internet – not having access to a computer or having had little exposure to the digital world.

Consequently, they do not have digital literacy skills;

Qualifications, programmes and curriculums not fostering the specific skills that employers require; and

The brain drain phenomenon, creating occupational shortages and skills gaps within the digital economy.

Specialists who leave the country take their knowledge with them – creating skills gaps in specialties, without sufficiently transferring their knowledge to others.

