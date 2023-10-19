Fourth Industrial Revolution’s skills gap: A looming crisis for SA
South Africa's youth unemployment hits a concerning 60.7% as the nation confronts a widening skills gap in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Picture: iStock
Picture: iStock
Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism
With the soaring unemployment level pointing to a staggering 60.7% of youth joblessness, government yesterday conceded that the country’s growing skills gap was one of the most pressing challenges, in response to the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).
Addressing the annual Future of Work 4IR Dialogue in Pretoria, – hosted by the Tshwane University of Technology and the Institute for the Future of Work – department of higher education, science and innovation deputy director-general Zukile Nomvalo said many industries were struggling to find individuals with the right skills to fill key roles.
Called “Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry in the Age of Innovation”, the conference, which ends today, was attended by technology industry executives, government representatives, academics, students and the youth.
Nomvalo said the skills gap was “a direct consequence of the disconnect between what higher education provides and what industry demands”.
“To bridge this gap, universities need to focus on creating programmes that are closely aligned with industry needs.
“These should offer certifications and degrees that are recognised and valued by employers.
“They should also provide students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen fields,” said Nomvalo.
He said industry partnerships could play “a critical role in achieving this goal”.
ALSO READ: Meet Rumaanah Khan: Inspiring women to pursue STEM careers
“They allow universities to gain insights into the specific skills and expertise that are in demand,” he added.
“Industry advisory boards can provide guidance on curriculum design and help universities tailor their programmes to meet current and future workforce requirements.
“Furthermore, universities should actively promote workplace-based learning programmes, such as internships, co-opt programmes and experiential learning opportunities.
“Real-world experience is invaluable for students and can significantly enhance their employability.
“By working closely with industry partners, universities can help students gain practical experience, while still in school.”
The department, said Nomvalo, envisioned a system which provided:
ALSO READ: The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Is the 4IR hype or reality?
“The world of work is changing rapidly, requiring the post-school education system to adjust to keep up.
“The demand for digital skills is evolving apace, with the many advances in technology,” said Nomvalo.
The nature of the skills deficit in the SA labour market manifested on different levels in digital roles “and digitally enabled roles”.
“This includes programming, software development, data analysis, robotics and related occupations.
“Digitally enabled roles are those that rely on technology as an enabler, but the core competencies are not inherently digital or information and communications technology skills,” he explained.
The most cross-cutting of skills gaps are linked to the digital economy – inclusive of the global business service industry – arise from multiple reasons, which included:
ALSO READ: SA’s economic growth will benefit from Taiwanese high tech based trade and investment capacity
Consequently, they do not have digital literacy skills;
Specialists who leave the country take their knowledge with them – creating skills gaps in specialties, without sufficiently transferring their knowledge to others.
Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android
Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits