News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

2 minute read

7 Dec 2024

03:11 pm

Horror Free State crash claims five lives

Five people were killed and one injured in a tragic head-on collision on the N3 near Balmoral on Friday evening.

Harrismith crash accident N3

Friday evening’s accident occurred on the N3 to Harrismith and traffic was at a standstill for a number of hours. Picture: Supplied/ Free State EMS

Hours after acting Free State premier, Jabu Mbalula and Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, five people were killed and one injured in a tragic accident on the N3 highway near Balmoral on Friday night,

According to provincial district EMS manager Sipho Towa, a head-on collision between a truck and a car occurred in the early evening, with emergency services arriving at the scene at around 8pm.

The accident brought traffic on the busy route to Harrismith to a standstill for a number of hours. 

N3 crash: Five declared dead on the scene

Towa said that five people were declared dead on the scene, while a fifth person sustained minor injuries. 

“The driver of the truck was also declared dead on the scene,” he added. 

“Our teams are still investigating the cause of the accident, which remains unclear at this stage”.

Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

At the launch of the province’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, Mbalula stressed that road safety is a collective responsibility and urged all road users to take action to prevent crashes and fatalities. 

“Road safety is a responsibility for all of us, and it starts with you!”, he said.

Read more on these topics

Accidents Free State road accidents

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education ‘Persistent challenge’: SA’s kids failing at maths and science – study
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Forget Dezemba, our politicians went on holiday long ago
Courts Zuma’s MK party suffers second legal blow in a week [VIDEO]
South Africa SA welcomes Amnesty report on Israel committing genocide in Gaza [VIDEO]
News Public Protector confirms investigation into Gayton McKenzie

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES