Horror Free State crash claims five lives

Five people were killed and one injured in a tragic head-on collision on the N3 near Balmoral on Friday evening.

Friday evening’s accident occurred on the N3 to Harrismith and traffic was at a standstill for a number of hours. Picture: Supplied/ Free State EMS

Hours after acting Free State premier, Jabu Mbalula and Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, five people were killed and one injured in a tragic accident on the N3 highway near Balmoral on Friday night,

According to provincial district EMS manager Sipho Towa, a head-on collision between a truck and a car occurred in the early evening, with emergency services arriving at the scene at around 8pm.

The accident brought traffic on the busy route to Harrismith to a standstill for a number of hours.

N3 crash: Five declared dead on the scene

Towa said that five people were declared dead on the scene, while a fifth person sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the truck was also declared dead on the scene,” he added.

“Our teams are still investigating the cause of the accident, which remains unclear at this stage”.

Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

At the launch of the province’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, Mbalula stressed that road safety is a collective responsibility and urged all road users to take action to prevent crashes and fatalities.

“Road safety is a responsibility for all of us, and it starts with you!”, he said.