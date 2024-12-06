MK party KZN leader Canaan Mdletshe dies in accident

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party said it is shattered and deeply saddened by the tragic death of its KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leader Canaan Mdletshe.

The party confirmed Mdletshe was involved in a car accident in the northern parts of the province on Thursday night.

Mdletshe was traveling from the by-elections in Mtubatuba.

Joining MK party

He was a member of the KZN Provincial Detachment under the leadership of former KZN premier Willies Mchunu.

He joined the MK Party in August 2024 after leaving the National Freedom Party (NFP) following its decision to govern with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

‘No coward’

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Mdletshe played a pivotal role in the NFP as its Secretary General before joining the MK party.]

“He gallantly picked up the spear of uMkhonto weSizwe party and continued the revolution of emancipating our people against imperialism and neo-colonialism.

“Whilst we cannot fathom the extent of the excruciating anguish of grief from this tragedy, the leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe party wishes to convey its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family of Commander Mdletshe.

Ndhlela reassured Mdletshe’s family that the MK party is committed to supporting them in this trying time.

“Commander Mdletshe was no coward, he picked up his spear and fought for the downtrodden and marginalised of our people. uMkhonto weSizwe Party salutes his bravery and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

MK party hit

In March this year, the MK Party’s coordinator in eThekwini Vusumuzi “Blesser” Ndlovu was shot and killed in what appeared to be a politically motivated killing.

Ndlovu was returning from an MK Party meeting when he was ambushed by unknown gunmen.

Ndhlela at the time said political intolerance was behind the shooting.

“It was really a violent situation, initiated by effectively political intolerance… Leaders of political parties especially in such a sensitive era such as elections ought to be really mindful in terms of how they communicate and what they say,” Ndhlela said.

