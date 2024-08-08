Magashule’s former PA expected back in SA to stand trial after ConCourt rebuff

Cholota is wanted in connection with a corruption case involving the R255 million Free State asbestos tender.

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

Ex-Free State premier Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has been successfully extradited back to South Africa from the United States (US).

Cholota will arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport from the US on Thursday and is expected to be handed over to the Hawks.

This comes after a US court ruled that Cholota could be extradited back to South Africa to stand trial.

US ruling on Cholota extradition

US authorities had apprehended Magashule’s former personal assistant in Baltimore following a warrant for her arrest and detention.

On 7 June, Maryland District Court Magistrate Judge Erin Aslan ordered Cholota to remain behind bars while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken decided whether to authorise her extradition.

Aslan had concluded that the evidence against her was sufficient to sustain the charges under the provisions of the proper treaty between the US and South Africa.

Cholota launched an urgent and direct access application in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in May.

She wanted her extradition request declared invalid and unconstitutional and set aside, and the warrant for her arrest cancelled.

However, the ConCourt, on 26 July, dismissed Cholota’s application on the basis that no case had been made out for either urgency or direct access.

Free State asbestos case

Cholota, who was meant to be a key witness, is wanted in connection with a R255 million contract awarded in 2014 to the Diamond Hill Trading and Blackhead Consulting joint venture by the Free State Department of Human Settlements.

The contract was intended for the removal of harmful asbestos from homes in the province.

It is alleged that government officials in the Free State received R27 million in bribes related to this tender.

Magashule and his co-accused, including former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in the matter.

The trial will run from 15 April to 23 June 2025 in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

