Gatvol of potholes on your street? Important notice for those looking to fix it themselves

With potholes plaguing the City of Johannesburg, and reported to number in the tens of thousands at any given time, the City has again warned citizens not to fix the holes without permission.

An Africa Check report from 2020 estimated that there were more than 48 000 potholes in the city. That number is likely to increase in the years that follow, as citizens report year-on-year declines in service delivery.

However, there may be good news for some, with a report that “the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has fixed every single pothole in Bryanston, in less than two days!” ahead of a by-election in the area next week.

You could be jailed for filling it in yourself

While the City battles to fill potholes, they have warned that those who take matters into their own hands without permission may be arrested.

“While the JRA values the spirit of ‘Active Citizenship’ the JRA wishes to remind residents and private entities that undertaking unauthorised repairs, specifically the filling of potholes without written permission from JRA as well as an approved wayleave is a contravention of the City’s Code of Practice and relevant by-laws and will result in a fine being imposed, confiscation of all equipment, and possible arrests by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).”

JRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zweli Nyathi said the agency “understands the urge to step in when you see a pothole outside your home or business. However, road maintenance is technical.”

“Using non-standard materials like sand or bricks creates loose debris that could crack windscreens or cause serious accidents for fellow motorists and cyclists. Public liability claims could then hold JRA liable for work that our teams have not carried out,” he said.

The agency said pothole repairs that do not comply with JRA standards could cause water to seep through voids, leading to cracks and/or base failure and potentially total collapse of the road.

Zille’s solution

DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille participated in a pothole-filling exercise this week in the city and questioned the JRA’s argument.

“Come on, guys! The new pre-mix asphalt/tar is excellent and affordable. And it binds tightly if you sweep out loose sand first, fill up the hole, and then put pressure onto the mix with a ‘stomper’.

She suggested that if residents were trained, “Joburg can get hundreds of potholes filled”.

Why the City is losing its war on potholes

Speaking recently on a podcast, MMC for transport in the city, Kenny Kunene, denied that potholes were a problem across the city. He claimed that there was only one pothole in the Bryanston area that he was aware of that he sent JRA to fix.

“In the middle of December and January, for more than a month, the asphalt plant that produces asphalt for the roads was under maintenance. It could not produce asphalt.

“So when the asphalt [plant] is down, construction is not happening.

“It was [also] raining. So a rainy season creates potholes because, as I’m saying, our road infrastructure is old, it’s aged.”

He said the plant is back up and the JRA is now addressing the backlog.

