Parties in pothole fixing fervour

Jetpatcher tech is a 'game-changer' in Centurion.

The road to the local government polls – at least in Gauteng – is filled with newly repaired potholes, as political parties get into top gear with their campaigns.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont was the first to hit the streets of Johannesburg with an ActionSA pothole repair team to fix potholes in his neighbourhood.

“I call on residents of Parkhurst, Parktown North, Rosebank, Blairgowrie and Saxonwold to post the details of the potholes that trouble them so we can fix them, too,” he said.

A few days later, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink also took to the streets to campaign and repair potholes.

Zille visited Linbro Park earlier this month, where a burst water ‘COPYCAT’ was installed.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont posted this composite image on X of himself, left, repairing potholes, saying the DA’s Helen Zille, right, copied him two days later.

Mashaba vows to “fix joburg”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who has announced he is ActionSA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, said he would “walk over” Zille and that he has what it takes to turn Johannesburg around.

“When I served as mayor, we replaced more than 200km of water pipes and 160km of sewer pipes injust three years.

“Water losses were reduced significantly as leaks were repaired and ageing infrastructure was renewed,” he said.

“Over the same period, 938km of roads were resurfaced, and 88km of gravel roads were upgraded to surfaced roads. That was the result of disciplined budgeting,” he added.

Mashaba said when he returns to the office, “We will restore that momentum and over the five-year term, we will at least double thepace of pipe replacement and roadresurfacing.

“Today, I am proud to launch Operation Fix Joburg,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gatvol of potholes on your street? Important notice for those looking to fix it themselves

Tshwane accelerates service delivery

In the City of Tshwane, MMC for region 4, Kholofelo Morodi, announced that significant service delivery milestones were achieved in January and that road infrastructure restoration was accelerated.

“Among these successes is the repair of 1 459 streetlights across the region, alongside a focuseddrive on pothole repairs, stormwater system maintenance and tree pruning,” she said.

Morodi said the city is rolling out Jetpatcher technology in Centurion.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Mayoral candidates get dirty in blue overalls