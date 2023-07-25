Gauteng community safety denies crime wardens involved in murder of alleged drug dealer

By Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has denied that Crime Prevention Wardens were involved in the alleged murder of an alleged drug dealer in Katlehong on the East Rand.

Robert “Kicks” Varrie, was accosted by television production group Moja LOVE’s crew, apparently acting on a tip-off, and allegedly tortured to reveal more drugs in his Katlehong house in Ekurhuleni last Wednesday.

Varrie ended up dead at Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus and police are investigating a case of murder in connection with the incident.

Crime wardens not involved

Departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the Crime Prevention Wardens were in the Katlehong policing precinct as part of ward-based policing, but were not in any way involved in the interrogation of the suspected drug dealer

“According to media reports, the alleged drug dealer died mysteriously after being interrogated by a presenter of Moja Love’s popular anti-drug TV Show, Sizokuthola’s and his crew as well as enforcers.

“The department would like to inform the public that investigation into the case continues at this stage as informed by the local police station. In the meantime, the department calls upon the members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”

Working worth officials

Morwane said the department is relentless in its efforts to strengthen the fight against crime, corruption, drugs, lawlessness and vandalism.

“These wardens are working with law enforcement authorities to keep Gauteng communities safe and secure.”

“Any efforts aimed at undermining the work of the wardens must be condemned in its contempt. The department will not be derailed in its concerted efforts of building safer communities as envisaged in the National Development Plan 2030,” said Morwane.

Morwane said the department will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to root out drugs in communities as they are one of the “many contributing factors to crime.”

