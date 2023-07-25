Four killed, others injured during shooting at taxi rank in Port Shepstone

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Four people were killed during a shooting at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

Another four people sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

All the people shot are thought to be passengers.

Gunmen open fire on taxi

“It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“Four of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further four were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Naicker said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

“Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four of attempted murder,” he said.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report any leads via the MySAPSapp.”

Mi7 National Group’s Armed Response and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Shooting could be linked to taxi violence

Mi7’s spokesperson Colin David said it is believed that three gunmen opened fire on a taxi as it was waiting for passengers.

“Three passengers already inside the taxi, and another nearby, were shot dead. Several others, both inside and near the taxi, were left with injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said David.

“Advanced life support interventions were administered by Mi7 medics to a patient critically injured with bullet wounds to the chest and neck, before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Other patients were treated and transported to hospital by other service providers.”

David said it is suspected that the shooting is linked to taxi violence in the area.

