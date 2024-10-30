Life Esidimeni families call for prosecution of Mahlangu and Manamela

More than 140 mental health patients died in 2016 in what has been described as South Africa’s worst public health tragedy.

Life Esidimeni family members, victims and survivors picketed outside the NPA’s offices in Pretoria on Tuesday. Picture: X/@SECTION27news

The families of the Life Esidimeni victims have called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prioritise the prosecution of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela.

The family members, victims and survivors picketed outside the NPA’s offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Memorandum of demands

The patients died during a botched transfer project meant to move psychiatric patients from the Private Life facility to ill-equipped government hospitals and NGOs.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they have taken note of the memorandum of demand for justice and accountability for Life Esidimeni victims, which was handed in and accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi.

“In the memorandum Section 27 is requesting our office to expedite the prosecution proceedings, ensure comprehensive accountability and commit to regular updates to affected families. The Life Esidimeni matter is a tragedy that has been referred to as “the greatest cause of human rights violations” by the state under South Africa’s democracy.”

Criminality

Mahanjana said the NPA’s decision to refer the matter for inquest was exactly for the courts to assist with the determination of the cause of death of the victims and most importantly, whether any criminality can be inferred on any party that was involved in the scandal.

“It is therefore critical that the decision taken is one that will ensure justice and closure for the families of the victims, and the public at large. We want to assure the families as well as organisations representing the families of the victims, that the NPA takes this matter very seriously and we are in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision,” Mahanjana said.

Outcome

Mahanjana noted that the outcome of the inquest does not necessarily equate to a trial ready case, as there may be additional criminal investigations that need to be conducted.

“However, the DPP is prioritising the matter, and a decision will be taken and communicated.”

Earlier this year, the inquest into the tragedy ruled that the negligent conduct of Mahlangu and Manamela caused at least nine of the deaths.

In August, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the Gauteng government was finalising financial claims for the families of the Life Esidimeni victims and would also build a monument in memory of the deceased victims.

