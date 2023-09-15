Gauteng Health warns of water interruptions at hospitals

The department said the interruptions are due to “various challenges experienced by the water utilities, Rand Water and Joburg Water”.

The department said the interruptions were due to what it called “various challenges experienced by the water utilities, Rand Water and Joburg Water”.

“Some of our health facilities, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH) and Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) in Johannesburg and Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni are experiencing supply interruptions.

“Helen Joseph and surrounding areas started experiencing lower pressure as of Wednesday as a result of Dunkeld Reservoir low water levels,” the department said.

Affected facilities

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the Accident and Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and various Wards were affected.

“The facility management is closely monitoring the situation and have put in place measures to divert Priority 1 (emergency and critical) and Priority 2 (urgent but stable) patients to other facilities when necessary.

“Rahima Moosa has been having inconsistent supply as of 6 September due to Hursthill 1 reservoir being critically affected. Johannesburg Water has committed to dispatching tankers in the two health facilities to minimise the impact on services,” Modiba said.

Modiba added technicians from the Department of Infrastructure Development were monitoring the water level in the Rahima Moosa hospital tanks while waiting for tankers.

“Pholosong Hospital started experiencing water challenges on Thursday due to Rand Water’s Mapleton pump station not functioning. The hospital water reservoirs are very low which means the main reservoirs do not have sufficient water to pump into the feeder tank which then supplies the hospital,” Modiba said.

Contingency measures

The spokesperson said the hospital had since put measures in place.

“This includes the City of Ekurhuleni providing tankers, hospital diversion to afford the hospital intermittent relief on all patients, especially Priority 1 patients and high-risk maternity and postponing elective surgeries.

“The department would like to apologise to the patients and public for the inconvenience that has been caused by the water challenge experienced by the utilities. Health facilities, even with contingency measures in place still rely on constant supply of water from the relevant authorities to carry out health services,” Modiba said.

