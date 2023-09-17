News

By Faizel Patel

17 Sep 2023

05:01 pm

Authorities warn of water system collapse as demand exceeds supply

Rand Water and Joburg Water said there is a noticeable increase in water consumption from customer meters which is putting a strain on the system

Various areas in Johannesburg were experiencing water issues on Saturday. Photo: iStock

Residents have been urged to use water sparingly as demand is exceeding supply, prompting authorities to raise the alarm about a possible collapse of the water system.

This comes after various areas in Johannesburg were experiencing water issues on Saturday.

Areas in and around south Joburg and Midrand were affected.

Johannesburg Water has warned the public to reduce their usage as the Rand Water Eikenhof system is under severe pressure.

Increase in demand

In a joint statement, the utlities said there is a noticeable increase in consumption from customer meters.

Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the increase is putting a strain in the system.

“Our primary and secondary stations are operating at their maximum capacity; however, the entity is unable to maintain its reservoirs at high levels because of high consumption by consumers and citizens in the Metro and surrounding areas.

“As a result, reservoir levels remain at their lowest due to high consumption by consumers. Due to the system being integrated, even customers that are usinG sparingly are being affected. High potable consumption may result to the collapse of the system, which will result intermittent supply,” Maroo said.

Tips to save water

Mohale has reminded citizens that South Africa is a water-scarce country and there are restrictions on usage.

“Therefore, consumer behavior is important in ensuring sustainable and equitable supply.”

Mohale has urged all citizens to conserve the precious resource including avoid hosing lawns and gardens with clean drinking, refrain from filling-up swimming pools until consumption reduces and washing cars only on weekends using buckets amongst other tips.

“Take two minutes shower instead of using bathtubs, do not leave your tap running when brushing teeth and fix all leaking plumbing features in your houses.  

Rand Water and Johannesburg Water commit to constant provision of high-quality drinking water to all its customers and citizens thus ensuring the sustainable security of supply. Citizens and all other consumers are requested to assist in this endeavour and use the resource sparingly and wisely,” Mohale said.

