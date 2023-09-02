Reservoirs struggling: Water restrictions set amid soaring demand

Facing unsustainable demand, Level 1 water restrictions are implemented to offset the impact on struggling reservoirs in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Water issued an urgent alert over an unsustainable increase in water usage throughout the city, calling on residents to reduce demand with immediate effect.

To manage this escalating demand and safeguard a continuous water supply, Level 1 water restrictions have been implemented.

Joburg water restrictions

Joburg Water said water conservation is now a high priority to avoid overtaxing the city’s water systems.

As such, water restrictions will be in place between 6am and 6pm and the following activities are prohibited:

– watering gardens

– washing cars

– filling up swimming pools

– washing pavements or driveways using a hosepipe

Struggling reservoirs

Meanwhile, several of Johannesburg’s water reservoirs and towers are struggling with depleted capacity due to increased demand coupled with supply shortages.

The state of the reservoirs is highlighted below:

South Hills Tower:

Critically low; expect low to no water pressure.

Commando System’s Crosby Reservoir:

Low but supplying; poor pressure in high-lying areas.

Hursthill Reservoir 1:

Slight overnight recovery but critically low; low pressure in high-lying areas.

Hursthill Reservoir 2:

Slight overnight recovery but critically low; issues in both low and high-lying areas.

Brixton Reservoir:

Low but supplying normally; high demand in low-lying areas.

Eagles Nest Reservoir:

Critically low due to poor supply; low water pressure expected.

Doornkop Reservoir:

Low but stable; supplying normally.

Linden 1 Tower:

Low but operating normally.

Upcoming maintenance

Further complicating the situation, Johannesburg Water scheduled maintenance work in Lanseria and surrounding suburbs on Sunday, 3 September.

Starting at 7 am, water supply will be cut off to replace 300mm valves. No estimated time of completion has been provided.

Affected regions include:

– Stone Haven,

– Malatjie and Informal Settlement,

– Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement,

– Lanseria Corporate Park,

– Drummond,

– Kwena Molapo Settlements,

– Lanseria,

– Lanseria Airport.

READ: Five ways to start fixing SA’s deteriorating water