Gauteng motorists warned: Heavy fines loom for unroadworthy vehicles

Recent RTMC figures reveal a staggering 342 084 unroadworthy vehicles on South African roads.

Gauteng motorists face fines of up to R4 000 if they neglect regular vehicle checks and maintenance, risking breakdowns during the busy Easter holiday rush.

This stern warning comes from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) as thousands prepare to hit the roads.

Unroadworthy vehicles

Recent RTMC figures reveal a staggering 342 084 unroadworthy vehicles on South African roads. Gauteng tops the list with 176 450, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 40 878 and the Western Cape at 40 815.

Section 42(1) of the National Road Traffic Act strictly prohibits driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

“A fine of up to R4 000 can be issued, and the vehicle impounded. Offenders will further be liable for impoundment and storage costs,” warned RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“Commercial and public transport operators must carry out regular maintenance to avoid dangerous incidents. Both operators and drivers are responsible for ensuring vehicles are roadworthy before trips.”

Driving permits

The RTMC also flagged an alarming backlog of expired Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs).

“Nationally, 338 649 PrDPs have expired – Gauteng leads with 108 788, followed by the Western Cape with 47 480, KwaZulu-Natal at 29 077, and Mpumalanga at **27 808,” Zwane said.

Road safety

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy stressed that human behaviour remains the biggest threat on the roads.

“More than 80% of accidents are due to human behaviour. We are calling on every driver, passenger and pedestrian to take ownership of their conduct,” she said.

Creecy, alongside Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, launched the Easter road safety campaign last week.

“Our law enforcement strategy will be uncompromising. Agencies have been directed to prioritise public and freight transport safety as well as pedestrians,” Creecy added.

The transport department said it has already seen encouraging signs ahead of the Easter season, but warned that vigilance and compliance remain critical.