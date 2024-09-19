Gauteng prepares for NHI with new clinics and hospital renovations

Gauteng is a home to nearly 16 million residents, many of whom rely on public healthcare services, according to Stats SA.

The newly extended wards and refurbished units at Mamelodi Regional Hospital in Tshwane. Picture: Gauteng Health

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko has unveiled government’s plans to build new hospitals and clinics to meet the demand in the province.

The Gauteng Department of Health handed over the refurbished radiology department, ART waiting area, offices for heads of departments, eye clinic, rest rooms and triage and casualty waiting area at the Mamelodi Regional Hospital in Tshwane on Thursday.

The department also extended the female medical ward, male surgical ward and paediatric ward to increase the bed capacity to take in more patients.

Two new clinics

The department said it has also completed the construction of two new clinics – Mandisa Siceka and Kekanastad. The Boikhutsong Day Clinic is 80% complete, said Ralehoko in a briefing.

Renovations at Eersterust Community Health Centre and the Dental Unit at Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre are also nearing completion, she said.

At Tshwane District Hospital, theatre renovations have been completed. This while work is underway to improve the mental health ward and nurses’ stations across various wards.

In the Ekurhuleni Health District, the casualty unit at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital was renovated. Air handling units in the theatre were upgraded.

“Maintenance is ongoing to repair and upgrade various areas of the facility. This includes the renovation of mortuary to meet compliance requirements, and building of bulk storage facility that is OHS compliant,” said Ralehoko.

At the Far East Rand Hospital, the eye clinic, maternity theatre and HIV/Aids Clinic projects are complete. This as renovations of the labour ward, post-natal ward and pharmacy have been completed.

“We have begun with the construction of a new 22-bed mental health care unit,” she said.

Charlotte Maxeke upgrades

Since the fire incident at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, progress has been made in fixing the fire affected areas.

The facility was temporarily closed for seven days following a fire that broke out at the special dispensary stores in April 2021.

At the time, the department had to divert services to minimise disruptions at the facility.

Ralehoko said on Thursday that phase two of the remedial work project has started at the hospital.

“We will call you for site visit and a separate press briefing to update you on the interventions made since the fire incident in 2021,” she said.

Four new hospitals

The department also plans to build four new hospitals in Soshanguve, Daveyton, Orange Farm and Diepsloot.

The hospitals will add to the existing 37 public hospitals in Gauteng and bring the total to 41.

The department hopes to complete engineering and architectural designs of the Daveyton Hospital by March 2025.

Land has been identified for the Orange Farm Hospital and suitability investigations are nearing completion.

Land portions have been identified for the Soshanguve Hospital and suitability confirmation is expected soon.

Investigations surrounding the location of the Diepsloot Hospital are expected to be completed by the end of the financial year.

“In preparation for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI), we recognise the urgency of upgrading existing facilities and constructing new ones to meet increasing demands,” said Ralehoko.