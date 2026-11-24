Diale-Tlabela has called on the affected municipalities to urgently settle their outstanding obligations to prevent disruptions to licensing services.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has expressed concern after various municipalities failed to send the motor vehicle licensing revenue due to the provincial government.

He called on the affected municipalities to urgently settle their outstanding obligations and engage constructively with the provincial government to prevent unnecessary disruptions to licensing services.

R2.9 billion outstanding

According to the Gauteng department of roads and transport the municipalities identified include the City of Joburg, the City of Ekurhuleni and Rand West City.

Diale-Tlabela said that the outstanding amounts owed by the municipalities are:

1. City of Johannesburg: R1.612 billion;

2. City of Ekurhuleni: R1.033 billion in vehicle licensing fees collected by the ccity on behalf of the provincial administration, but not yet submitted by the department; and

Rand West City: R221.821 million.

Financial burden

The MEC said that despite previous engagements and formal correspondence requesting the settlement of outstanding amounts, the province has yet to receive the payments.

He added that the accumulated debt places an increasingly unsustainable financial burden on the department, significantly affecting its financial capability to maintain, operate and sustain motor vehicle licensing services across the province.

“The situation places considerable pressure on the department’s available resources and compromises its ability to sustain service delivery at the required operational level,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Non-compliance

He said the department cannot continue carrying the financial burden of providing these services while municipalities retain the substantial amounts that are due to the provincial government.

“The continued non-remittance of revenue is therefore not merely an accounting concern, but a matter that directly affects the financial sustainability and continuity of motor vehicle licensing services.”

In response to the continued non-compliance, Diale-Tlabela said that the provincial department is considering a phased reduction in the allocation of face-value forms supplied to municipalities that remain in default.

Full account settlements

According to Diale-Tlabela this measure is intended to encourage the municipalities to settle their outstanding obligations or submit credible payment proposals acceptable to the province.

He said the preferred outcome is full settlement of the outstanding amounts.

“Where immediate payment in full is not possible, the province remains open to considering reasonable payment arrangements, provided these formally agreed upon and honoured.”

Interventions

Adding that the proposed intervention may affect the availability of certain licensing services at affected municipal driving licence testing centres.

“This could result in reduced service capacity, processing delays and possible disruptions to scheduled appointments, particularly for members of the public requiring learners and driving licence testing services,” Diale-Tlabela said.

He stressed the intervention is not intended to penalise members of the public or undermine relations between the province and municipalities.

Necessary measures

Rather it is a necessary measure to safeguard public resources, strengthen financial accountability and ensure municipalities fulfil their financial obligations.

“The public should not be placed at risk of service disruptions because of unresolved financial obligations between spheres of government,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“Municipalities have a responsibility to remit revenue collected on behalf of the province and this obligation must be honoured,” she added.