"They're already banned in many countries. South Africa must follow," he wrote.

David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, has called on South Africa to ban pit bulls. He argues that the dogs are a danger to communities, particularly children and other animals.

In a post shared on X on Monday, 23 November, Scott said the dogs were originally bred for fighting, not domestic companionship.

“Pit bulls were bred for dog fighting, not as pets or protection dogs. They’re responsible for the most severe and fatal attacks, often unprovoked and especially devastating to children and other animals.

“They’re already banned in many countries. South Africa must follow,” he wrote.

His comments followed the mauling of 45-year-old waste picker Sizwe Doncabe by three pit bulls in Westville, Durban, on Wednesday, 18 November.

Two conflicting accounts of pit bull attack

Doncabe sustained serious injuries during the incident on Koningkramer Road and reportedly required surgery.

However, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain disputed, with Doncabe and the homeowner offering different accounts of what happened.

The homeowner claims she had taken rubbish bags outside when Doncabe began searching through them. She alleges that when she returned through her automated gate, he followed her onto the property. This happened despite her warning him about the dogs.

She further claims that Doncabe grabbed her arms and attempted to position her between himself and the animals. This, she says, prompted the dogs to react.

Doncabe disputes this version of events.

He maintains that he was searching through rubbish across the road and had crossed over to inspect the bags when the dogs attacked him. He also denies entering the property or assaulting the homeowner.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which circulated on social media, shows part of the attack unfolding on the road. It doesn’t independently establish what happened immediately before the confrontation.

Police investigate previous incidents

Westville Saps confirmed that a case had been opened relating to negligently allowing or failing to prevent an animal from causing injury.

The homeowner also reportedly opened separate cases of common assault and trespassing against Doncabe.

Police said the three dogs were previously linked to two other incidents, one in June 2025 and another in September 2026.

South Africans divided over pit bull ban

The Kiffness’ comments have reignited the debate about whether South Africa should introduce breed-specific legislation.

Online supporters of a ban argue that the severity of attacks involving pit bulls, particularly those involving children, cannot be ignored. Some have pointed to countries such as the United Kingdom and Denmark, which restrict certain breeds.

However, other dog owners, trainers and animal welfare advocates argue that irresponsible ownership, inadequate training and poor containment are the real problems.

They believe stricter licensing, responsible ownership and accountability for owners whose animals attack people would be more effective. They argue this would work better than banning an entire breed.