Gauteng’s young chess stars battle for provincial honours this weekend

Gauteng's young chess players to compete in Boksburg for provincial honours and a chance to represent Gauteng at the Mzansi championships.

Some of Gauteng’s brightest young chess players will go head-to-head in Boksburg this weekend for provincial honours and the opportunity to represent Gauteng at the Mzansi Youth Inter-Provincial Chess Tournament in December.

The Gauteng Closed Chess Championships will take place at St Dominic’s Catholic School for Girls on Saturday, where selected players from across the province will compete in five rounds of chess. Regions may enter only six players per age and playing category, making selection an achievement before a single pawn has moved.

Players from under-eight to under-20 will compete in separate open and girls’ sections, with results determining selection for Gauteng teams travelling to Bloemfontein in December.

Gauteng Chess vice-president Mbalenhle Khumalo said chess had developed a substantial following, with thousands of players participating in competitions across the province. “Although it’s not recognised as such, the chess community is big. It’s huge,” she said.

Contest to compete nationally

Gauteng finished first at last year’s Mzansi competition, she said, an achievement she attributed to the dedication of its young players. “We really worked hard, and the kids really worked hard. The players work hard, and they’re very dedicated, and we are extremely proud of them.”

Khumalo said her own involvement in chess started when her son showed an interest in the game while still in Grade 1. His enthusiasm soon became infectious, and she watched as he spent hours solving chess puzzles instead of watching television. “The reason I got involved is because I saw his passion. And then I thought, let me do this and support him. And then I saw other kids with the same passion as him,” she said.

She said chess had also helped her 12-year-old son, who has ADHD, develop concentration, discipline and independence. She has seen how the game encourages him to think ahead, solve problems and plan his activities, skills that have also benefited him away from the chessboard.

This weekend’s championship begins at 8am on Saturday. Players will have 55 minutes each, plus a five-second increment per move. It’s a day-long affair that will test concentration, strategy and mental stamina, with places in Gauteng’s provincial teams at stake.