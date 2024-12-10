Gautrain services suspended between Centurion and Midrand

In yet another report of transport service delays in South Africa, Gautrain commuters will have to use buses instead of the train on Tuesday morning.

Gautrain services between Centurion and Midrand have been suspended due to a technical problem on the North-South line, it announced.

A bus service will operate between the 2 stations.

“We will keep you updated in this regard,” it said.

Commuters have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with the long queues for the buses, as some complain about being late for their appointments.

Gautrain technical issue between Centurion & Midrand let to this mess…. pic.twitter.com/JnGwXD5K5T — Frans(Tlou'Letebele) (@Frans_mminatlou) December 10, 2024

#Gautrain Avoid using the train today. Train delay. We need to take bus from centurion to Midrand. Waited over 50 minutes in PTA pic.twitter.com/BJ0lN7hAHt — iBuff (@MissBuffinno) December 10, 2024

Service disruptions between Centurion and Midrand @TheGautrain this morning. Many people delayed for work and some missing flights. #Gautrain #Gauteng pic.twitter.com/RIqsM1thd0 — UBuhlabuphile Sibanyoni (@buhle_candy) December 10, 2024

The mess at the #Gautrain stations today!!! Yho😪…I'm over an hour late!!! December 10, 2024

Service delays at the Gautrain… from Centurion to Midrand they are using buses.. pic.twitter.com/APChr89fCG — Fire (@Tutusips) December 10, 2024

Monday delays

While some commuters will likely miss their flights due to the train delays, travellers at OR Tambo International Airport had to delay their plans due to refuelling issues on Monday.

A technical issue at the airport’s fuelling infrastructure brought flight movements to and from the airport to a standstill.

According to FlySafair, airlines were alerted to the technical issue at 10am. Several flights were delayed as a result.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) apologised to passengers for and disruptions and thanked customers for their understanding and patience.

“Please be advised that due to refueling challenges at OR Tambo International Airport, airlines are currently unable to refuel aircraft as normal. As a result, some flights may experience delays,” announced Acsa.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and technicians are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We will continue to keep passengers informed of any updates.”

The issue was later resolved, and operations returned to normal after lunchtime.

Reacting to the delays, Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, said: “Challenges like this are obviously frustrating and costly to both us and our customers and we deeply appreciate our customer’s understanding of the fact that these challenges are outside of our control.”