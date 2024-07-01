The battleplans: Newly-minted ministers eager to hit the ground running

Here's what the new ministers are saying about their portfolios and the road ahead.

Last night’s announcement of President Ramaphosa’s multi-party cabinet has drawn as much praise as it has criticism.

But the pressure is on and the country hopes Ramaphosa’s delayed start to the address is not a sign of lags to come.

DA leader and newly-minter Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen was upbeat.

“The formulation of the new National Cabinet offering takes into consideration skills and expertise, qualifications, experience, and diversity,” he said.

“It also ensures that our parliamentary caucus retains key members to exercise oversight over all national departments.

‘Open opportunity society for all South Africans’

Steenhuisen said it was a tough month of negotiations but he’s proud of what was achieved.

“This enacts the will of the South African people, delivered through a historic and decisive general election.

“The message delivered from the South African electorate has been heard loud and clear. No political party achieved an outright majority, and citizens want politicians to cast aside their differences and work together for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He said the DA is proud to rise to the challenge and take its place for the very first time at the seat of national government.

“Here we can introduce our track record of governance, zero tolerance for corruption, and pragmatic policymaking based on outcome and not intent,” he said.

He added that the mission to create an open opportunity society for all South Africans was now his party’s sole focus, as it works the levers of the highest level of government in South Africa.

He noted that the balance of the party will focus on deep oversight over the GNU’s machinations.

“It will be the single most important task for this cabinet in the coming five-year term to make a meaningful difference in the lives of all South Africans, and to tap into South Africa’s limitless potential as one of the brightest and most resilient democracies in the world.”

Steenhuisen said that the Democratic Alliance looked forward to being part of a “new era in South Africa’s democratic journey, and to bring real and tangible change to the millions of citizens who voted for us as we embark upon this new chapter for South Africa”.

The 100 days will be vital

The first 100 days will be a telling narrative of what’s to come for the next five years and, said University of Johannesburg political analyst DR Oscar van Heerden, South Africans should start counting only after a Lekgotla where the new cabinet has met.

“A clear vision and shared ideals must be achieved,” he said, after which the cabinet can return and get to work.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie and now Minister of Sport and Recreation already posted a picture of himself in sporting clobber and thanked well-wishers.

“I will reply shortly. I’m just busy getting ready. I have work to do,” he wrote.

A General in defence and a joke for Angie

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told media that he was honoured to be appointed Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, adding that he was familiar with the challenges facing the South African National Defense Force.

Angie Motshega, the new Minister of Defense, received a warm welcome from social media with a ream of jokes posted at her expense.

Pieter Groenewald of the Freedom Front Plus will play a role in law enforcement, he will be a jailkeeper for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, his party wrote that it accepted the cabinet position to demonstrate its willingness to fully play its role in the government of national unity to promote stability and progress in the country.

“Participation in the executive authority will help to promote the right policies to create equal opportunities for everyone in the country. It is also done to advance the policy directions of the VF Plus itself with the sole aim of building up South Africa and setting it on the path of recovery,” it said.

‘We will still hold GNU to account’

The Freedom Front Plus also said while it will be participating in the GNU, it will also remain critical.

The party will continuously reserve the right to criticise and assured the public that it will fully utilize all government processes to promote the interests of its voters.

“This is a unique position where the party has chosen between merely an opposition role or actively having a say in the cabinet where policy and legislation are decided for the benefit of every person in South Africa.

Improvement, especially in the South African political landscape, can only come through change.”