GBV board recommended, but when will Ramaphosa give it the green light?

10 candidates have been recommended by the women, youth and persons with disabilities portfolio committee but the president still needs to appoint them.

After vetting delays, the women, youth and persons with disabilities portfolio committee has finally recommended 10 candidates for appointment by the president to the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) board.

The committee initially shortlisted candidates at the start of the year; however, civil groups warned that several lacked the necessary qualifications.

The Parliamentary Legal Services Office launched an investigation to complete vetting of the applicants in February.

Committee chair Ms Liezl van der Merwe said the final decision follows a thorough and rigorous selection process, which is aligned with the provisions of the NCGBVF Act (No. 9 of 2024).

Signed into law on 24 May, 2025, the Act maintains that the statutory body needs to have candidates that come from civil society and the private sector.

The following 10 candidates will serve for a term no longer than three years:

Dr Zubeda Dangor, Siyabonga Silas, TWM Limema, Dr Ramalepe Lebogang Mathibe, Tirisano Moremane, Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse, Anele Ndlovu, Vuyisiwe Nxumalo, Caroline Peters and Anele Siswana.

The committee affirmed that, “the recommended candidates represent diverse backgrounds and reflect the demographics and geographical spread of the country”.

“They have all demonstrated a commitment to addressing GBVF in the country.”

One of the candidates, Peters, went to the Western Cape High Court last week to constitutionally challenge a provision of the Criminal Procedure Act that keeps accused sexual offenders anonymous before they plead. Her legal council believes it is irrational and unconstitutional and silences survivors.

This was in response to her arrest three years ago for prematurely publicly naming an accused.

Waiting for Ramaphosa

The board will only commence once Cyril Ramaphosa appoints the recommended candidates.

Committee spokesperson Yoliswa Landu told The Citizen that she can only confirm an expected date after parliament discusses the names.

“The names are still to be debated in the National Assembly for adoption,” she said.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told The Citizen that the president will announce the final names.

“Once the process of appointments has been concluded, an announcement will be made,” he said.

Neither provided a date for each meeting.

Once appointed, the NCGBVF will lead the country’s fight by implementing the National Strategic Plan.

