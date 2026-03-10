Court denies bail to ex-boyfriend in Lusanda Mathabela murder case

Court rules that releasing the accused in Lusanda Mathabela's murder case could disturb public order and weaken trust in the justice system.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reiterates its commitment to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide as the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court denies bail to the ex-boyfriend of murdered Mpumalanga teenager Lusanda Mathabela.

19-year-old Mathabela was murdered during a house break-in at her home in Mattafin, Nelspruit, in November 2025. Her murder sent shockwaves across South Africa and her community.

Katlego Mokoena (19), the victim’s former boyfriend, and his friend Lungelo Sithole (19) have been charged with the teenager’s murder.

Court denied bail to Mathabela’s ex boyfriend

Sithole and Mokoena applied for bail on separate occasions. The same court dismissed Sithole’s bail application last month.

The police found Mathabela lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. Two suspects had allegedly jumped over the wall and entered the house on 3 November 2025.

When the victim encountered Mokoena and Sithole, she screamed, prompting one of them to allegedly stab her.

Construction workers nearby heard the commotion and informed her dad, who contacted the police. Police cornered and arrested Mokoena and Sithole shortly after.

NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the accused allegedly requested an Uber ride to Mathabela’s house on the day of the incident.

Release could disturb public order

“The accused were allegedly found at the crime scene, and the victim’s lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood in the bathroom,” Nyuswa said.

In handing down its judgment on the bail application, the court considered the seriousness of the charge. It also noted the significant public interest in the Mattafin community.

“The court found that releasing the accused on bail pending trial would likely disturb public order and undermine peace and security,” Nyuswa said.

“It further concluded that granting bail would undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and the proper administration of justice.”

The NPA welcomed the judgment and emphasised its commitment to fighting gender-based violence and femicide.

NPA, police will fast-track outstanding investigation

Nyuswa added that the NPA and the investigating team will fast-track the finalisation of the outstanding investigation. The matter will then be transferred to the trial court. The state will seek to prove the guilt or innocence of Mokoena and Sithole.

“The NPA remains steadfast in ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable and face the full might of the law.”

