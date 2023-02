Marizka Coetzer

Experts say the recent Limpopo horror murder-suicide is the most common form of gender-based violence (GBV).

On Saturday Muzi Ndlovu, 38, shot and killed Carmen, 34, and Lee Cloete,11, before turning the gun on himself at Leana Hof.

Senior lecturer in the department of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Limpopo, Dr Witness Maluleka, said some men turned into monsters as they normalised violence to solve their marital or affair related problems.

‘Norm’

“This is becoming the norm. The suspect calculated the associated potential gains and losses before killing his ex-girlfriend and daughter,” he said.

“The stealing of his friend’s firearm shows that he is a rational being and he committed this crime to produce pleasure by ensuring that they are dead on the scene, only to later kill himself, as he knew the negative consequences of his actions,” he said.

Maluleka said the penalties for the crime would be severe, so his last resort was to kill himself. “His attachment and commitment to the two deceased were uncontrollable and eliminating them was the only option.

Therapy required

“As to what triggers this criminal behaviour is foreign. Men should start speaking out and seeking therapy, as the results are scary,” Maluleka said.

Lecturer in the department of social work and criminology at the University of Pretoria Dr Lufuni Sadiki said killing was the most severe form of GBV.

“This type of crime happens in the context of intimate partner violence and should be considered against the backdrop of intimate partner violence which is the most common form of gender-based violence.”

‘GBV too common’

Sadiki said GBV was far too common in South Africa. “Anyone can be a victim, regardless of race, age, economic status or cultural background,” he said.

“Often we find the perpetrator described as violent and this was likely not his first act of violence.” Sadiki said using a gun on a partner symbolised power or control.

“Often it symbolised the power and ending a relationship which could motivate this type of crime,” she said. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police opened cases of double murder, inquest, theft of firearm and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Investigation

He said the police suspected the man might have been bitter after the relationship had gone sour. He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stole his girlfriend’s firearm.

“The suspect allegedly went to the victim’s house at about noon and apparently without saying anything, fired some shots at the woman and her daughter before killing himself. They all died instantly,”

Mojapelo said, adding the three victims were all certified dead at the scene. Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said lives continued to be lost at the hands of men who seem inclined to commit acts of GBV when the relationship collapses.

