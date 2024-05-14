Six teenage boys arrested for murder in the Free State

A man was found with head injuries in a home and was declared dead. Investigations lead police to six boys situated at a shack.

Six boys aged between 16 and 19 have been charged for the murder of a 25-year-old man in a home in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said the incident occurred at 12:30am on Sunday in Somerspost section, Zamdela.

Head injuries

“The Zamdela police received a complaint about an unknown male who was assaulted and left lying on the ground at a certain house in Somerspost,” Rani said.

“The police proceeded to the identified house, and on arrival, they found a 25-year-old male lying on the ground motionless.

“The deceased sustained head injuries and was declared dead by the emergency services.”

Rani said there were initially no leads as to who the suspects were but a thorough investigation led to police receiving information about the six boys situated at a certain shack.

They were arrested, and will appear before the Sasolburg Magistrate Court on the murder charges soon.

School principal murdered

Last week, a school principal in Mpumalanga was fatally stabbed multiple times during a home robbery.

Michael Sali Mabena, the 57-year-old principal of the Nelson Ngubeni Primary School in Emalahleni, was at his home in Ackerville when he was attacked by an unknown number of suspects.

They also robbed him of his vehicle, a black Kia Spotage with registration number DSM 504 MP, his plasma television, and a sound system.

Police have launched a manhunt “with the hope of arresting those responsible,” said Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Hijackers kill child

This also comes as the country is reeling in shock from the death of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jr in Soshanguve.

The boy was running outside to welcome his father home when he was killed in cold blood by armed robbers hijacking the family’s bakkie.

