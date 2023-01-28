Limpopo woman’s body found in pit toilet hours after withdrawing case against husband

Citizen Reporter

Police in Limpopo have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his wife after her lifeless body was found in a pit toilet at their home, a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against him.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man called the police on Saturday and claimed that he had been searching for his wife and was surprised to find her dead in the pit toilet hole in their yard in Mangodi Ha Sidou, Venda.

“Preliminary probe conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect on a charge of murder,” he said.

Strained relationship

According to Mojapelo, the 33-year-old woman withdrew the case against her husband on Friday.

“The couple was reportedly in a sour relationship, and the victim had opened a case of domestic violence against him and was arrested.

“The woman went to court on Friday 27 January 2023 and withdrew the case,” said Mojapelo.

He was out on bail and was scheduled to appear again in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court next week.

One of many gender-based violence cases

Provincial police commissioner General Thembi Hadebe said it seemed the woman believed her husband that he would stop abusing her once she withdrew the case.

“This is yet another incident of gender-based violence and femicide perpetrated against the vulnerable in society. The woman obviously trusted her husband that he would not again physically torment her, but she is now no more.

“We urge community members having domestic challenges to seek help and desist from resorting to violence.”

The man is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The woman was identified as Lendelani Nengovela.

Three months ago, a well-known Limpopo comedian was sentenced to 10 years for assaulting his girlfriend since 2019.

40-year-old Ntambudzeni Rasendedza, better known as ‘Bundu’, was convicted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on 28 September.

The Sibasa Regional Court heard the first incident took place in August 2019, when Rasendedza assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick and an electric cable.

He also burnt plastic all over her body, before locking her inside his home for two weeks.

