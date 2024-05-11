George building collapse: Worker found alive, but will take ‘couple of hours’ to retrieve him

The unknown man has been given some water to drink.

Search and rescue operations continue at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 9 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

After more than 100 hours, rescue operations at the George building collapse have identified one person alive.

The apartment building on Victoria Street collapsed on Monday while still under construction, leading to several fatalities.

Efforts to locate trapped workers are still underway.

Worker found alive

Speaking to the media at the site on Saturday morning, Western Cape head of disaster management Colin Deiner confirmed that there was proof of life from under the debris on the fifth day into rescue mission.

“We heard somebody inside, we have stopped all the heavy operations. We actually spoke to him and he spoke back to us. He is one of the tilers [but] I don’t know what his name is yet.”

Deiner said the condition of the man was a bit sketchy at this stage.

“He indicated to us that he has got weight on his legs and we are very concerned about that because it has been such a long period of time.”

He further stated that the worker would not be rescued anytime soon.

“We are full of hope that we are going to recover him alive, but obviously it would probably take a couple of hours.

“I can’t even tell you how long because we can’t assess him yet. We are just speaking to him and he is alert… so we will try and get the doctors to him,” Deiner continued.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde described the discovery as a “miracle”.

It is the miracle that we have all been hoping for. Rescue teams have found an individual alive and are in communication with him. It will take some time to reach him, but I am so grateful for the teams for tirelessly working to rescue those trapped on the site. 🥺👏… pic.twitter.com/68VmYW7KTG — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 11, 2024

Additionally, the George Local Municipality indicated that officials were able to give the worker some water to drink.

“It might still take several hours to extricate him. Medical teams are on site and ready to assist throughout,” the municipality’s statement read.

The death toll currently stands at 13.

A total of 81 individuals were on the site at the time of the collapse, with 13 currently hospitalised.

It is believed that some of the workers are Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Malawian nationals.

“In our ongoing efforts to support survivors and families, we issue a call for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and Shona languages,” the municipality added.

George building development plans

According to the George municipality, a pre-application form for the proposed development was submitted to its town planning department by Jan Vrolijk Town Planner, acting on behalf of the owners of land, on 3 September 2020.

The building plan application was approved on 6 July 2023, and issued to the applicant, Deon van der Westhuizen Architects.

“The outcome for approval follows two prior outcomes not to approve the building plan based on details required regarding services and outstanding contributions. The plans were only approved once the building control officer was satisfied that the requirements were met,” the municipality said on Friday.

The development was estimated at over R39 million.

At the time of the incident, construction has progressed up to and included the concrete roof “with various other disciplines busy with service installations”.

“The municipality has no record of previous safety violations by the developer within the George municipal area.”

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed that his department will launch its own investigation into the collapse.