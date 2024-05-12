George building collapse: 15th body recovered, worker to reunite with family

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man was found alive and successfully recovered by rescue teams.

Search and rescue operations continue at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 8 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images

Another body has been retrieved from the George building collapse site, bringing the total number of deaths to 15.

Rescue operations continued into the sixth day at the site of the collapsed building on Sunday.

The apartment building on Victoria Street collapsed while still under construction, leading to several fatalities and numerous people remaining unaccounted for.

George collapse death toll rises

Providing an update on Sunday morning, the George Local Municipality confirmed the death toll had gone up overnight.

“This morning at 02:30am another body was recovered, bringing the total number of deceased to 15,” the municipality said in a statement.

Search efforts are ongoing for the 37 workers that are still trapped.

A total of 81 people when on the site at the time of the collapse, with 44 being rescued and recovered while 14 others are currently in hospital.

“The joint district operations centre adheres to a stringent double verification protocol to ensure the accuracy of the reported numbers. This is done in close collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services.”

The municipality further called on professional psychosocial support practitioners “proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and Shona languages” to assist survivors and the families.

It is understood that some of the workers are nationals from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi.

On Saturday, a worker was found alive and successfully recovered by rescue teams after more than 116 hours under the debris.

The man was identified as 33-year-old tiler, Gabriel Guambe.

According to the municipality, Guambe was recovering well and will be reunited with his family on Monday, 13 May.

[WATCH] 32-year-old Gabriel Guambe, a survivor who was trapped under the rubble, expresses his gratitude to all the rescue personnel for their relentless efforts. Guambe is recovering well in the hospital, having remarkably sustained only minor injuries #GeorgeBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/diNgxRJrnu — Veve (@LudidiVelani) May 11, 2024

George building development plans

A pre-application form for the proposed development was submitted to its town planning department by Jan Vrolijk Town Planner, acting on behalf of the owners of land, on 3 September 2020.

The building plan application was approved on 6 July 2023, and issued to the applicant, Deon van der Westhuizen Architects.

“The outcome for approval follows two prior outcomes not to approve the building plan based on details required regarding services and outstanding contributions. The plans were only approved once the building control officer was satisfied that the requirements were met,” the municipality said on Friday.

The development was estimated at over R39 million.

At the time of the incident, construction has progressed up to and included the concrete roof “with various other disciplines busy with service installations”.

“The municipality has no record of previous safety violations by the developer within the George municipal area.”

The Western Cape government and the Department of Employment and Labour will launch their own independent investigations into the collapse.