George building collapse: We have to find out why this happened, says Alan Winde

Western Cape Premier says investigators are on the scene of a building collapse in George to unearth what caused the tragedy.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has launched an investigation into the collapse. Picture Courtney Africa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says “no stone will be left unturned” in finding what caused the collapse of a private building in George, Western Cape on Monday afternoon.

Over 110 emergency personnel are currently on site to rescue about 48 trapped construction workers. Rescuers are in contact with 11 people, four in a basement, in the rubble.

As of Tuesday morning, six people had died and 27 had been rescued and taken to hospital.

10 of the injured are believed to be in serious condition.

‘We have to find out why this happened’

Addressing the media on Tuesday morning, Winde said engineers and investigators are already on-site to uncover what caused the collapse.

“An investigation is already put in place. We have to make sure that while this is happening, we have specialist engineers on site. We have to find out why this happened and how it happened.

“We have to find out why a building like this collapses and no stone will be left unturned to uncover what caused this accident.”

Family of the trapped gather near the scene

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the families and friends of the construction workers involved in the incident have been given space to gather in the foyer of the main municipal building.

There they are being assisted by social workers.

The municipal building is opposite the scene of the tragedy and was closed on Monday as a safety precaution.

Roads heading to the building and scene of the collapse have been closed.

Investigation must bring closure and prevent a repeat- Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the collapse and said those looking for answers should be given closure.

“President Ramaphosa wishes rescue teams the best as they go about their operations. He says investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to bring closure to the community and prevent a repeat of this disaster,” his office said.