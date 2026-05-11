Getting shocked in your own home? Joburg residents at risk as syndicates swap cables

Beyond the safety risks, the financial toll on City Power is mounting.

A sophisticated new cable theft method has taken hold across Johannesburg, with criminal syndicates removing copper cables from the electricity network and replacing them with Aerial Bundle Conductor (ABC) cable.

This is causing electric shocks in homes and yards across the city, according to City Power.

The swap is deliberate by keeping the lights on, the criminals delay detection and buy time. But the consequences for residents are proving dangerous.

City Power has confirmed the trend is widespread, having been detected across most of the city’s Service Delivery Centres.

Surge in electric shock complaints

The utility’s Acting CEO, Charles Tlouane, says the areas hardest hit initially were Randburg and Alexandra, but the problem has since spread far beyond those boundaries.

What has alarmed City Power most is the direct connection between these illegal substitutions and a surge in electric shock complaints.

“In many areas where customers complained of shocks inside homes and yards, investigations confirmed that copper cables had been removed and replaced with ABC cable,” said Tlouane.

He left no doubt about the severity of the risk. “This is extremely dangerous and can be fatal,” Tlouane added.

How the scam works

The method is calculated. By replacing stolen copper with ABC cable, syndicates ensure that electricity continues to flow to affected areas, preventing the immediate outages that would typically trigger a City Power response.

By the time technicians are dispatched, usually in response to low-voltage fault calls, the theft has long since taken place.

“During these investigations, electricians have discovered that customers are no longer connected to the correct copper infrastructure,” the utility stated.

The following technical problems are significant.

Large numbers of households end up connected to a single distributor, overloading the system and leading to phasing problems, repeated power trips and ongoing complaints from residents.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained that the illegal installations are also structurally wrong.

“ABC cable is designed for overhead electricity distribution and consists of insulated aluminium phase conductors bundled around a high-strength neutral messenger wire,” Mangena said.

“Site inspections have revealed these cables being installed underground, a practice that introduces serious technical, operational and safety risks.”

Tlouane echoed the concern, describing the practice in stark terms.

“This is reckless tampering with critical infrastructure. ABC cable is not meant for underground use. When installed incorrectly, it significantly increases the risk of electric shocks, fires and prolonged outages,” he said.

Cost of the damage

Beyond the safety risks, the financial toll on the utility is mounting.

City Power recently spent R1.2 million on a single project to replace a compromised cable.

The utility is currently procuring an additional 240 metres of 120-by-four-core copper cable to stabilise the network in the Robindale area of Randburg.

Mangena noted that the utility only becomes aware of the sabotage once technicians are on the ground.

“City Power often only becomes aware of the sabotage when technicians are dispatched to attend to low voltage fault calls,” he said.

“During these investigations, electricians have discovered that customers are no longer connected to the correct copper infrastructure.”

The scale of procurement needed to repair the damage points to just how entrenched the problem has become across the network.

What City Power is doing about it

The utility has tightened both security and technical controls across affected areas.

Compromised lines are being replaced with cabling suited to their specific applications, and work is underway to assess load distribution.

Plans to split overloaded feeders to balance demand are also in progress.

Monitoring has been intensified through the Risk Control Department, with security personnel now required to insist on valid work permits from any teams found working on the network.

Mangena urged residents to play their part.

“City Power has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity involving electrical infrastructure,” he said.