Ramaphosa briefs Putin on upcoming African leaders’ peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the upcoming African leaders’ peace mission to Ukraine and Russia during a phone call, the Presidency has confirmed.

African leaders’ peace mission

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday that the two leaders also discussed the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the end of July.

“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African heads of state and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission.

“The telephone conversation with President Putin followed a discussion which took place on Monday, 5 June 2023 amongst the African leaders.

“The leaders discussed their forthcoming engagements with Presidents Putin and Zelensky regarding exploring ways of bringing an end to the conflict,” said Magwenya in a statement.

The phone call between Ramaphosa and Putin took place as African leaders are planning to launch a peace mission to Ukraine in mid-June.

The delegation announced by Ramaphosa last month comprises the presidents of the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia.

The president said that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had each agreed to receive the six-member African peace team.

Ceasefire and lasting peace

The African leaders “agreed that they would engage” Putin and Zelensky “on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region,” a statement from the Presidency said.

“The presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid-June,” the statement added, without giving a specific date or itinerary.

The upcoming peace mission to Ukraine and Russia comes as South Africa faces criticism for its stance on the war in Ukraine.

Despite insisting on neutrality, Pretoria has been accused of arming Russia, leading to tensions with the US. Ramaphosa has established an inquiry to investigate the allegations.

